FG Fixes May 2025 to Complete ‘Dualisation’ Work on 375km Abuja-Kano Road

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has said it is commencing work immediately on the “dualisation” of the uncompleted sections of the 375.9 kilometres Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway in North-west. Minister of Works, David Umahi, stated this during the site handover of the 38 kilometres dual carriageway section of the road to Dangote Group around Zuba at the weekend, a statement by the minister’s spokesman, Uchenna Orji, said.



Speaking during the flag-off and handover ceremony, the minister charged the three companies handling the three sections of the project to show commitment to the completion of the project, stating that the ministry would look at the need for project rate review if necessary.



Umahi said that was to cushion the effect of the increase in material costs, given that the last review was done about nine months ago .

“So the first section is 38 kilometres by two, which is 76 kilometres. The work is starting today (yesterday), with palliatives and earthworks, and then they will now start to put reinforced concrete pavement,” he was quoted as saying.



The minister used the opportunity to launch the federal government’s “Operation Free our Roads”, which he said was aimed at making sure that all the federal roads under rehabilitation were made passable, starting from the rainy season.



He said, “So, we are using this as a point of contact to flag off free our roads all over the country. And so, they will use stone base and free all the potholes. In failed portions or where we have potholes, they will all be filled, both carriageways.



“Then, they will continue to maintain one carriageway for vehicles to follow while they consistently walk on one carriageway.”

Umahi emphasised the need for the ministry’s engineers to take the task seriously, including those being done by the Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).



He stressed, “And this operation free our roads is not only for the ministry of works, but also for FERMA. We’re going to put our eyes, all the directors, and all the zonal engineers of FERMA must take this thing very seriously.”



While at the section handled by Julius Berger Plc, the minister commended the contractor for starting work and doing a good job, and maintained that the federal government expected the entire project to be completed and delivered by May 2025.

He said, “So what we will be discussing with Julius Berger is what can we do to finish this job within May 29. This is very important because we don’t want to stay here beyond May 29, 2025.



“And so what Julius Berger cannot finish, we would also have to take it over to Dangote under Tax Credit and for reinforced concrete pavement.”