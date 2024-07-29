Family of Slain Policeman Cries to FG for Help

The family of the late Inspector Itobi Green, who was brutally murdered by an armed robbery gang in 2018, has appealed to the Presidency and the Federal Attorney General for intervention following the release of the alleged primary suspect, Chief Hyacinth Okolie.

The suspect is said to be a notable figure in the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Delta State and was initially arrested in connection with the crime.

Inspector Green, along with Inspector Bienowu Richard, was attacked and robbed of several AK-47 rifles. Despite strong evidence, including witness statements and the recovery of firearms from his residence, Okolie was released after the Delta State Ministry of Justice entered a nolle prosequi, discontinuing the prosecution against him. The other suspects remain remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State and their trials are still ongoing.

According to a statement, at a meeting in Abuja, the Green family presented their case to the federal authorities. They accused the Delta State Ministry of Justice of prematurely releasing Okolie, who was arrested alongside other gang members.

The family asserted that Okolie was identified as the mastermind and leader of the gang, with substantial evidence, including witness testimonies and the recovery of guns from his home during a police raid.

Community members in Ogwashi-Uku have also alleged that Okolie sought reimbursement of N3.5 million each from the Obi family and Mrs. Ngozi Odia, claiming it was to cover the costs of securing his release.

According to a police investigation report (reference AB: 4099/DTS/X/D13/VOL 3 dated 30th July 2018) prepared by then Deputy Commissioner of Police (now AIG) Wale Abass, a nine-man armed robbery gang attacked and robbed Sgt. Ayo Fidelis and Cpl. Daniel Gana of two AK-47 rifles (breach numbers 09981 and 19874) containing fifty-nine rounds of live ammunition on 13/07/2018 and 16/07/2018. They also robbed Sgt. Godwin John of an assault rifle (breach number 07015337) with 24 rounds of live ammunition at Rain Oil Petroleum along the Benin-Asaba road. Inspector Green, Sgt. Yakubu Mallam, and Inspector Bienowu Richard were also attacked and robbed of two AK-47 rifles, one with breach number 0887722 and another without a breach number. Inspector Green was fatally stabbed multiple times by the assailants.

The investigation, conducted by the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crimes Squad (SAKCCS), the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), and the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), led to the arrest of the suspects. They confessed that their ringleader was Chief Hyacinth Okolie, who kept the arms and ammunition. Upon his arrest, guns and live cartridges were recovered from Okolie’s residence. Other suspects, Obi Samson, Amuzie Abajue, Ikechukwu Aniakor, and Victor Ovoro, also admitted their involvement and confirmed that the AK-47 rifles were handed over to Chief Okolie.

The family of Inspector Green remains perplexed and distressed by the release of Okolie, who was initially charged with multiple serious offences, including murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy, under Charge No A/71/2018. They allege that bribery facilitated his release and are calling for a thorough investigation by the Federal Government. Elder Solomon Green, representing the family, vowed to pursue justice relentlessly, condemning the release of the chief despite clear evidence and confessions implicating him as the gang leader. Elder Solomon stated that nolle prosequi is not an acquittal so the charges can and should be reinstated.