Related Articles

‘Lagos GDP Negatively Impacted by Travelling Long Distance to Work’

Lagos State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been found to be negatively impacted by long traveling distance to place of work.

This was disclosed at the 15th Inaugural lecture series of the Yaba College of Technology, with the theme, “Lagos: The Poor, the Pot, and the Bed,” which was held in Lagos.

Using a hybrid approach that combined a literature review with a field study, Dr. John Okesoto, who delivered the lecture stated that the pot of the poor workers are unambiguously far from their bed for obvious reasons of exclusion as a result of their income which directly impacts their choice of locating their homes close to where they work.

According to him, “This impacts further on their living standard because it makes them less productive, makes them spend so much on commuting in terms of money, time and human energy. This also impacts negatively on the state’s GDP and the carbon footprint of the environment. It therefore becomes necessary that something must be done to make the working poor live closer to where they work by making the poor sleep closer to where his pot is.”