148 Babcock Graduands Bag First Class as VC Calls for Review of Electricity Tariff for Educational Institutions

Funmi Ogundare

As Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo Ogun State, weekend, graduated 2,842 with 148 in First Class division, the President/Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has appealed to government to review the electricity tariff for educational institutions in Nigeria by coming up with policies that will prioritise education funding and support universities in navigating economic challenges.

He explained that investing in education is crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth and development, adding the university’s biggest challenge is maintaining quality education with inflation rates soaring in the country.



According to him, “There has been a significant increase in expenses from staff salaries, cost of feeding students to infrastructure maintenance. Inflation diminishes the purchasing power of academia, posing an increasingly formidable challenge in upholding standards, especially in light of the significant surge resulting from the reclassification of customers in Band A for electricity tariff by the authorities and the consequential burden of meeting exorbitant monthly electricity expenses.”



Despite this challenge, Prof Tayo stated that the university is resolute not to lower its standards, but rather raise the bar of education.

His words: “This is our pledge to our stakeholders. Within our limited resources, we shall intensify our efforts to eliminate wastage, cut cost, remove redundancy without compromising standard.”

He congratulated the graduating students saying that they should carry with them the values and lessons they had learnt.

“To our graduates, you are the torchbearers of our university’s legacy. As you step into the next phase of your lives, be bold, be curious, and never stop striving for excellence. Remember that you are part of a community that believes in the power of education to change the world,” he said.



Statistics of the graduating students showed that 333 were from the School of Management Sciences , 616 from the Veronica Adeleke School of Social Science, 64 from School of Science and Technology, 575 from School of Computing Sciences, 116 from School of Education and Humanities, 123 from School of Law and Security Studies , 239 from the Schools of Basic Medical Sciences and Clinical Services, while 400 finished at the College of postgraduate studies.

Miss Elomezino Oghenemairo from the School of Education and Humanities, emerged the best graduating student with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.89.



Honorary awards of Doctor of Law and Administration (Honoris Causa) and Doctor of Strategic Leadership and Business Finance were given to the former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, and the CEO of FSDH Merchant Bank, Mrs. Bukola Onikepo-Smith.

In his commencement speech titled, ‘Go and Replenish the Earth: Man’s Misconception of God’s Mandate’, Chief Olanipekun advised the graduates to cautiously and consciously pick their role models in life and strive to be like them.



“Rejoice at the success of others, but never be envious of their better achievements; for envy breeds bitterness, hatred, animosity and unjustified feud. Be true friends rather than friends to yourselves. Refrain from pulling people down,” he stated.

In her response, Onikepo-Smith thanked the management of the university for the honour and being a source of encouragement for the community at large and impacting lives over a number of years.



She assured graduates that they can achieve their aims while admonishing them to stay focused.

“You can make a lot out of your career. Make accountability, resilient and integrity your watch word as these will count in your journey of life.”

Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, congratulated the graduating students and the honorary awardees saying that the honour was a call to serve humanity.

“You must continue to develop the state and country. Despite economic challenges, your participation is exemplary.”

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State thanked the university for honoring Adenipekun.