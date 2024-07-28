Protests: Orelope-Adefulire Appeals for Calm, Says Violent Protests, Antithetical to National Devt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has appealed for calm and cautioned against the planned nationwide protest by individuals and groups.

She warned that such protests could plunge the country into chaos, impede progress, and undermine Nigeria’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals if not properly managed.

Orelope-Adefulire in a release issued at the weekend noted that when crises and uncertainties prevail, the focus shifts from constructive dialogue and development to managing chaos.

She, therefore, urged those calling for the protests to embrace dialogue with government and offer sustainable solutions to the prevailing issues.

While emphasising that the right to peaceful protest is constitutional under Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, she stressed that the potential risks and unintended consequences of a leaderless and spontaneous movement warrants careful consideration.

“The possibility of the protest escalating into uncontrollable crises necessitates a cautious approach”.

Orelope-Adefulire maintained that meaningful progress can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace, dialogue, and stability as globally recognized and enshrined in Goal 16 of the SDGs, therefore, maintaining law and order is paramount.

Highlighting that the planned protest lacks clear leadership and organizational structure, while spontaneity may appear democratic and inclusive, it poses significant risks. “Without designated leaders to guide and control the protest’s direction, the movement is vulnerable to infiltration by malicious elements. History has shown that leaderless protests can quickly devolve into chaos, resulting in property damage, violence, and loss of lives.”

She pointed out the consequences of such leaderless protests, citing the #EndSARS protest, which resulted in numerous casualties, wanton destruction, and vandalism, leaving many businesses looted, leading to loss of jobs and increasing unemployment in the country.

According to her, Nigeria has not fully recovered from these impacts.

Orelope-Adefulire noted that while there are challenges like insecurity, terrorism amid social and economic issues facing the country, the administration of President Bola Tinubu is acutely aware of their reverberating effects and is committed to addressing them even in the face of the Global economic downturn.

She said: “What the country needs now is a continuous dialogue and the collective responsibility of the citizenry to support the government in promoting the welfare and security of the people, as stipulated in Section 24(d) of the Nigerian Constitution. This responsibility includes fostering an environment conducive to constructive dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and sustainable development”.

Orelope-Adefulire concluded by appealing for caution regarding the proposed protest while calling for careful consideration and positive decisions for the safety and unity of the country.