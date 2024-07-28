Emeka Anyaoku Mourns  Iwuanyanwu

By Sunday Ehigiator

Elder Statesman, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has paid a heartfelt tribute to his fellow statesman and compatriot, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who passed away recently.

In a condolence message, Anyaoku described Iwuanyanwu as a great Nigerian patriot who dedicated his life to promoting solidarity among the country’s diverse ethnic groups.

He recalled their recent collaboration at the funeral of Professor Ben Nwabueze in Atani in March 2024 and their joint effort, along with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, to convene a meeting of South East governors in Enugu to discuss regional development.

A short statement by him states, “I mourn the passing of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Ahaejiagamba, an Igbo leader who was a great Nigerian patriot.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu was a committed advocate of solidarity among the various peoples across the Y-shaped Niger and Benue rivers of Nigeria.

“I participated with him in the obsequies of the late Professor Ben Nwabueze in Atani in March 2024 and along with former President Olusegun Obasanjo together with him convened a meeting of the five Governors of the South East zone in Enugu on 2 August to discuss the socio-economic development of the region (though his illness ultimately prevented him from attending the meeting).

“He has left a legacy of admirable service in his profession of engineering and more importantly of a life that demonstrated true leadership of his and other peoples of our diverse country Nigeria.

“I pray that the Almighty will comfort his family and friends while his soul rests in perfect peace.”