Charterhouse Lagos’ Approach to Quality Education

With its grand entry into Nigeria, the Charterhouse Lagos promises to raise the bar on holistic education and its expected impact on the sub-region’s education standard, writes Uche Nnaike

Charterhouse Lagos, an affiliate of one of the UK’s leading independent schools, is poised to extend its over 400-year education legacy to West Africa for the time in its history and is berthing in Lagos, Nigeria.

The leadership of the school said it would blend academic excellence with character-building and innovative teaching techniques, providing students with the required skills at par with the international curricula. They added that Charterhouse Lagos promises to raise the bar on holistic education and its expected impact on the sub-region’s education standard.

Holistic education deals with a combination of self-motivated growth philosophy and experimental learning techniques.

According to Europe’s largest provider of teacher training courses, the Euro Pass Teacher Academy, “it focuses on all aspects of an individual and in this case, students rather than just academic and intellectual development – students should be able to recognise and engage with the subject material and adapt it to their daily life”.

Similarly, a blog post by Acadecraft addresses the importance of holistic education, stating that it promotes students towards critical thinking and making connections across diverse disciplines. It also encourages higher-order thinking skills and develops an in-depth understanding of essential concepts. These descriptions echo the need to understand that learning goes beyond acquiring or retaining knowledge; it is about applying this knowledge to everyday life and living.

Knowing that real-world problems and scenarios require a multidisciplinary approach, holistic education equips learners with the relevant skills to combat complex, interdisciplinary challenges. When students, especially young learners, embrace holistic education, it paves the way for enriched academic performance, good mental health, and overall well-being. West Africa’s first British independent school, Charterhouse Lagos, is bringing this teaching philosophy to Nigeria’s education landscape.

Charterhouse Lagos is adopting a holistic approach to education to transform the learning environment in the West African sub-region. The school guarantees an education that aligns with international learning standards for its students, fusing the best of British education into Nigerian culture. The curriculum is designed to allow every student to compete on a global scale while remaining deeply rooted in their local community.

The dual focus allows students to succeed in higher education and professional fields worldwide while equipping them with the knowledge and skills to make them invaluable leaders in their immediate community and beyond.

Beyond academics, Charterhouse Lagos places a strong focus on character-building and leadership skills. The school’s core values of excellence, respect, integrity, courtesy, service and wellbeing are integrated into the school’s everyday activities. When students are taught these values, they become responsible leaders capable of positively impacting their society and world. When a character is placed at the forefront, students are equipped academically and emotionally prepared to face all adversities that come their way.

According to World Values Day, an annual campaign to increase the awareness and practice of values around the world, an emphasis on character makes academic learning more profound and boosts exam success and greater school achievements.

Charterhouse Lagos takes a step away from traditional norms and embraces exceptional educational methods, like digital learning technologies and project-based learning, with a strong emphasis on critical thinking and problem-solving skills for practical and objective knowledge and a knack for curiosity, which prepares students to stand out in an ever-changing world. Adopting teaching methods based on research prioritises student engagement and motivation, which, in turn, births better educational outcomes.

Charterhouse Lagos is set to welcome its inaugural cohort of students this September for the 2024/25 academic session. It is building a learning campus that will rival the best in the world. With five-star facilities that include a 400m athletics track, NBA standard basketball court, 800-seat theatre and an aquatics centre, the campus allows students to participate in physical fitness activity, creative expression, and social interaction, promoting well-rounded students primed for holistic success.

According to InnerDrive, the outlook of a school can significantly impact students’ motivation, engagement, and focus, thereby improving concentration, retention of information, and overall academic success. This underscores the importance of creating a visually appealing, comfortable, and conducive environment.

Due to its British heritage, the school focuses on a premium British education system, with a team of dedicated and experienced teachers – both international and local – designing a curriculum that helps facilitate a creative, dynamic environment where children are respected and inspired to achieve. Students are given the skills and the confidence to offer their opinions while understanding their responsibilities to others and the importance of respect. They will have a sense of social responsibility and community, preparing them to be active and informed citizens set to make a positive change in their world by creating a supportive environment.

The school’s commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in its practices and facilities. By incorporating sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives, such as providing drinking water fountains to reduce plastic waste and teaching students the value of environmental preservation in daily operations, the school sets a positive example for students and the community. Students will continue to pursue their careers and carry these values while birthing sustainable practices in various industries, contributing to a healthier environment for future generations.

By driving change in society and contributing to the country’s economic development, Charterhouse Lagos’ well-rounded and rooted approach to education will change the trajectory of education in West Africa. With a potpourri of academic excellence, character-building, innovative teaching practices, student well-being, and environmental sustainability, the school prepares its students for future leadership positions.

This educational model will go beyond achieving student success, showcasing holistic education’s power. It is an investment set to distinguish the next generation of young Nigerians intentionally to conquer global business and creative climes and endeavours.