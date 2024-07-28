Bukola Saraki Still a Very Relevant Political Godfather

Dr. Bukola Saraki, a towering figure in Nigerian politics, continues to wield significant influence despite his absence from formal political office. His recent return to the spotlight during the burial of his mother, Mrs. Florence Morenike Saraki, reinforced his enduring relevance.

Saraki’s political acumen is unmatched. It is something that some commentators have described as characterised by a blend of elitist and grassroots appeal. His infectious smile belies a personality that remains unshaken by political turbulence. After all, at the recent burial of his mother, he was able to bring together all categories of bigwigs, spanning the political, business, and international communities.

Saraki’s strategic thinking and tactical prowess were evident as he managed the influx of visitors with grace, moving between Lagos and Abuja to accommodate the steady stream of mourners. His composure and hospitality during this period further cemented his image as a leader capable of handling pressure with poise. These qualities have been instrumental in his sustained relevance.

Readers may recall that Saraki’s tenure as Senate President and Governor of Kwara State showcased such leadership skills. But they also shine the light on his commitment to governance and public service.

Despite his party affiliations shifting over time, Saraki has maintained this consistent focus, prioritising the well-being of his constituents and the nation. If one thinks that his strategic defection from the APC back to the PDP in 2018 is a spot on his brocade, one should also call to mind Saraki’s adaptability and keen political insight.

Saraki’s influence does extend beyond his official roles. Even after losing his senatorial seat in 2019 and subsequent presidential bids, his political network remains robust. One might even say that Saraki’s political journey, even with the seeming pile of losses, has not diminished his relevance.

This is all related to Saraki’s strategic brilliance and deep-rooted connections. It is why he is still able to attract high-profile support, coupled with his unwavering commitment to non-partisan politics, and maintain his status as a key political figure.