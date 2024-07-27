Refrain from Criticising Genuine Government Projects, A’Ibom Critics Told 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Critics of Akwa Ibom State government projects have been told to desist from attacking noble intentions of the government as they end up doing the state no good.

The state government said it is worried by the criticisms that trail the 18-Storey Ibom Towers building which is an expansion attempt by the government to increase the internally generated revenue of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Ekerete Udoh who made the call, pointed out that over the years, the property was not adding any value to the state, nor was it generating any income since it was not being utilised properly.

He reasoned that there is no better way to utilise the property than to turn it into a commercial investment that will earn income for the State.

“Real estate business in Lagos and Abuja are bullish. The rate of return on investment in Abuja and Lagos is tremendous.

“The Governor said these are properties that have been there and not utilised properly. What better way to utilise that property that is not earning 1 kobo to the state government than to now build a beautiful smart 18-storey building that will also announce the presence of Akwa Ibom State in the bullish real estate market in Lagos State. The property will generate revenue for the State,” he stressed.

Udoh urged citizens of the state to encourage the establishment of sovernment projects and not always talk down on them, as the state government has the best interest of the people at heart.

He recalled that during the conception of Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, International Stadium and Ibom Air, a lot of people backlashed the government but today, those projects have succeeded in putting the State on the world map.

“I want us to drop the notion that we have, that any government that wants to do something must be castigated. They will attempt to rubbish the intent of the government. History is replayed with such situations.

“During former Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio’s government, when he started the stadium, the outcry was horrendous, today it has become the most beautiful stadium in Nigeria where all the football matches organized by the NFA take place.

“Also today, Ibom Air is the most desirable airline in the nation, celebrated all over Africa and expanding tremendously. It has attracted millions of people to the State.

“From decay to rebirth, a once-forgotten government-owned property, plagued by neglect and disrepair, is now being revitalized as a thriving hub of innovation and progress, as the state unlocks its hidden potential and weaves a new tapestry of economic growth, community engagement, and urban renewal.

“Recall that the Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno before being sworn into office came prepared with his ARISE Agenda blueprint (Agriculture, Rural Development , Infrastructure Maintenance, Security, Education) and so far all he has done is connecting the dots and ensuring that all these sectors are not left unattended to.”

Udoh emphasised that Akwa Ibom State is one states that has been so blessed with good leaders right from its inception 37 years ago.

“It’s not wrong to say Akwa Ibom State was once a glorified village, looking at where we are today, having witnessed so many transformational and success stories compared to where we were many years back.”

He disclosed that it is okay for journalists and members of the public to seek information and ask questions about the activities and decisions of the state government but that it was also necessary, important and advisable to have a little sense of circumspection.

Udoh urged all Akwaibomites to trust Governor Eno and his administration to deliver on his promises.