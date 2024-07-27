Rangers Sign Speed Star, Bashir Usman on Two-year

AHEAD OF 2024/25 NPFL

Former Niger Tornadoes F.C’ attacking winger, Bashir Usman, who amassed a dozen goals last season, has penned a two-year deal with reigning NPFL champions, Rangers International F.C as management of the ‘Flying Antelopes’ continues to fortify the squad ahead of the triple attack on both continent and domestic scenes in the fast-approaching 2024/2025 season.

The fast-paced winger who was on the searchlight of several clubs both within and outside the country, put pen to paper on Tuesday, at the club’s corporate office after all contract terms were agreed upon.

Usman said after the contract signing, “It’s a great deal for me to find myself in Enugu to contribute my quota towards helping Rangers do well in the league and on the continent. I strongly believe that with the quality players I met on ground, we shall make our fans and supporters happy at the end of the season.”

The league champions under double award winning coach of the year, Fidelis Ilechukwu has since commenced preparations for a successful defense of the NPFL title and make impressive imprints in the Total Energies CAF Champions League 2024/2025 with quality recruitments that has seen the likes of Tekena Gerando, Evans Ogbonda, Hillary Ekawu, Ernest Governor, Anayor Ogbonna, Lucky Abdullahi, Macben Otika, Ekeson Okorie, Somtochukwu Nwobodo, Chimobi Igwilo, and Onyekachi Okafor.