Pets are Fun

  • Saturday, 27th July, 2024

Life & Style

It seems that some in the land of the free are free to show prejudice against others that they see as different and usually as inferior even though everyone is equal by law.

Generally these prejudices are based on race, gender, religion or social status but possible U.S. Vice President, J.D. Vance has added one more category, “childless cat ladies”. Not having children may be a deliberate choice, a lack of opportunity, or medical concerns but it doesn’t make someone a bad person. As to pets, including cats, it is clear they bring benefits to their owners in so many ways although I am not sure yet that my Jack Russell, Buddy, has made my life better but he’s improving.

Leaders, or potential leaders, should treat all people as equals in word, action and law.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

