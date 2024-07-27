As Tolú Ekundare Shines in Hollywood

Tosin Clegg

Born in Ibadan and raised in Houston, 27-year-old Tolú Ekundare is a creative force in Hollywood’s Reality TV scene. She first caught the attention of many on Netflix’s ‘THE TRUST – A game of greed’ and stole the spotlight in ‘Perfect Match,’ where her unabashed presence made waves across social media. Her vibrant personality and fierce Naija pride shines through, whether she’s serving looks or delivering meme-worthy moments.

On her transition from Ibadan to Houston and now Hollywood, she explained that, “I was just two years old when my family left Ibadan for the United States, yet Nigeria remains an intrinsic part of me it’s where I was born. Raised by parents who kept me close to a vibrant Nigerian community in New York and Houston, my upbringing was a blend of American surroundings and Nigerian heritage. At home, I was immersed in the culture, I grew up on Nigerian cuisine and spoke Yoruba; even our English was Nigerian where Americans said “trunk,” I said “boot,” and while they said “underwear,” I said “pants.” I cherish the lessons, culture, and heritage that shaped me into a proud Nigerian. It truly takes a village, both at home and abroad. While the benefits of living abroad have been remarkable, nothing compares to staying connected to my roots and culture through it all.”

Prior to getting on reality TV, she was already established as an influencer and a working model.

She recounts that, “I initially hesitated about venturing into reality TV. However, when the opportunity to audition arose, I thought, why not? I approached it with the mindset of staying true to myself, my character and values believing that in reality TV, authenticity is key. The spotlight that accompanied my success has been both a blessing and a pleasant surprise. It serves as a constant reminder to persevere, pursue my goals, and shape the life I envision for myself.”

Currently, Tolu is collaborating with her parents and a team in Nigeria to define her voice and make meaningful contributions to communities back home.

She adds, “I’m particularly passionate about causes like empowering the girl child, advocating for female education, and promoting creative industries. Soon, I’ll be heading to Nigeria to engage hands-on with these initiatives, and I look forward to sharing my journey as it unfolds. In the meantime, I continue to immerse myself in learning and growth every day, proudly representing the Naija spirit as I navigate my path in Hollywood.”

As the second half of 2024 rolls further, the reality tv star is enthusiastic about the future. She notes that, “I’m eagerly anticipating more Hollywood projects, and more of opportunities to showcase my industrious, creative, and entrepreneurial spirit. I’m also working on launching my own fashion brand. Get ready to see a whole lot more of me in different spaces.”