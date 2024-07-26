  • Friday, 26th July, 2024

YouTube Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ with Music Nights

Vanessa Obioha

Today, July 26, marks the fifth anniversary of Burna Boy’s critically acclaimed album ‘African Giant.’ To commemorate this milestone, YouTube will livestream an exclusive YouTube Music Nights with the artist.

The YouTube Music Nights program places global superstar artists on intimate stages, creating an electrifying, money-can’t-buy experience and live video content that celebrates the unique connection between artists and their fans.

“We are thrilled to present Burna Boy on YouTube Music Nights, celebrating the 5th anniversary of his groundbreaking album, African Giant,” said Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music at YouTube in Africa. “This event exemplifies YouTube’s commitment to showcasing the best of global music and connecting artists with fans in unique and meaningful ways. Burna Boy’s artistry and impact are undeniable, and we can’t wait for the world to experience this special performance.”

Burna Boy, a Grammy award-winning artist, is one of the leading voices in the African music scene. With about five million subscribers on YouTube, the artist will grace the stage in an intimate setting and perform hit songs from the album.

“Celebrating the fifth anniversary of ‘African Giant’ with a special performance in London, supported by YouTube Music, has been an incredible experience,” he said. “This album holds a special place in my heart as it represents a pivotal moment in my career and a powerful statement of African pride. Performing these songs for my fans, who have supported me every step of the way, is a reminder of the journey we’ve shared and the cultural impact we’ve made together.”

Fans can watch the livestream on Burna Boy’s YouTube channel.

