Women Sue for Peace in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Women across the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for Sim, have called for peace and calm in the state for unhindered development.

The women made the call in their monthly prayer session, yesterday, at the Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs, Port Harcourt.

They urged detractors of the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to exercise caution as their violent acts may instigate crisis that will not be good for the State.

A cross section of the women leaders, who prayed for God’s intervention in the ongoing impasse in the state, warned that the state should not be thrown into crisis as women and children suffer in times of crisis.

According to them, they will not be silent in the presence of conflict but continue to seek the face of God for peace.

In her sermon, Mrs Rachael Minima explained that the purpose of the prayer meeting was to thank God for sustaining Rivers State Government and Governor Fubara despite the provocations targeted at causing political crisis in the State.

Minima added that the prayers of the Rivers Women Unite for Sim cuts across all the LGAs, while calling on Rivers women to continue to pray and support Fubara’s administration for more developmental strides.

On her part, a woman leader from Etche Local Government, Mrs. Ammonia Nweke, noted that the monthly thanksgiving and prayers bring all Rivers women from the various LGAs together every last Thursday to seek God’s face to intercede on the political situation in Rivers State.

She pleaded with the youths to abstain from activities that will destroy their future and queue behind Governor Fubara’s Rivers first vision in order to develop the State.

Also speaking, a former Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Mrs Nancy Chidi-Nwankwo, said the monthly prayers has led to the current peace experienced in the state, stating that women in the state are determined to ensure that remains an enviable state.

The women, who prayed for the nation and state, charged the political leaders to always seek peaceful resolution of issues rather than resorting to violence and crisis.

They condemned the activities of the Police and political thugs who disrupted the free medical care organised by the State Ministry of Health for the benefit of mothers and Rivers women in Obio Akpor and Ikwerre LGAs, and called on the federal government to urgently intervene by investigating the matter and bring the perpetrators of such violence to book.