Shelve Protest, Join Hands With EFCC to Fight Corruption, Fatoba Advises Youths

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values in the House of Representatives, Hon. Fatoba Steve Olusola, has advised Nigerian youths to shelve the proposed hunger protests slated for August 1 to 10 2024.

Fatoba, representing Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1 in the green chamber, made this appeal during an interactive session with journalists Thursday in Ado Ekiti.

He said even though the country is currently going through some challenges, he believes it is a structural adjustment that will enable the country to find a lasting solution to the economic challenges facing it.

The lawmaker appealed to those planning to protest to rather go to the dialogue table and support President Bola Tinubu whom he believes is on the right track to Nigeria.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to all our youths to shun the protest in the interest of peace and progress of the country. Yes, corruption is really battling the country and instead of protesting and disrupting the economic activities of the country, I implore our youths to rather form a pressure group which will join hands with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to make sure whoever is alleged to have embezzled public funds be made to face the consequences without any interference in the course of judgment,” he said.

He said he believes if the youths can mobilise themselves to court through their pressure groups and see that there is no miscarriage of justice in the proceedings the country will be better off for everyone.

“If a contract is awarded, the youths should ensure those saddled with the responsibilities to execute such projects are made to do it within the stipulated time and if anyone is arrested or on trial for alleged embezzlement of public funds such cases should be monitored by the pressure groups created by the youths to ensure the trials are not tampered with,” he said.

Fatoba said he believes President Tinubu is doing everything possible to fix the problems bedevilling the country, adding that protests is the last thing that should be on the minds of Nigerians considering the enormous task the president is facing to make Nigeria a country where everything works.