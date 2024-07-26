NEDC Builds Mega Schools to Fight Out-of-School Menace

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Managing Director/CEO of the North-east Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Goni Alkali, has explained that the commission has embarked on construction of mega schools across the six states of the sub-region in order to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

Alkali was answering questions from journalists at the end of two-day inspection visit by the House of Representatives Committee on NEDC as part of its oversight functions.

He stressed that the issue of out-of-school children has become a menace in the sub-region and it must be tackled from all angles.

According to him, “Without school structures you cannot fight out of school syndrome. There must be a place to take the children to in order to keep them on school. That is what we are doing here in Bauchi and in the other states.”

Alkali added that the commission will do everything possible to join the six states to fight the menace and ensure that children have conducive environment for learning.

He assured them that the project will soon be completed and handed over to Bauchi State Government for use, stressing:, “The children are from the State, so, the school belongs to the state.”

On maintenance, the NEDC MD/CEO said: “The Commission will work with the Bauchi State Government to maintain the structure, though it will be handed over to the Government, NEDC will keep eyes on its usage and will come in from time to time.”

He then commended the contractors for a job well done so far, urging them to deliver on schedule to enable the school take off without further delay.