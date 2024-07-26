  • Friday, 26th July, 2024

NEDC Builds Mega Schools to Fight Out-of-School Menace

Nigeria | 40 mins ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Managing Director/CEO of the North-east Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Goni Alkali, has explained that the commission  has embarked on construction of mega schools across the six states of the sub-region in order to reduce the number of out-of-school children. 

Alkali was answering questions from journalists at the end of two-day inspection visit by the House of Representatives Committee on NEDC as part of its oversight functions. 

He stressed that the issue of out-of-school children has become a menace in the sub-region and it must be tackled from all angles.

According to him,  “Without school structures you cannot fight out of school syndrome. There must be a place to take the children to in order to keep them on school. That is what we are doing here in Bauchi and in the other states.”

Alkali added that the commission will do everything possible to join the six states to fight the menace and ensure that children have conducive environment for learning. 

He assured them  that the project will soon be completed and handed over to Bauchi State Government for use, stressing:, “The children are from the State, so, the school belongs to the state.”

On maintenance, the NEDC MD/CEO said: “The Commission will work with the Bauchi State Government to maintain the structure, though it will be handed over to the Government, NEDC will keep eyes on its usage and will come in from time to time.”

 He then commended the contractors for a job well done so far, urging them to deliver on schedule to enable the school take off without further delay. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.