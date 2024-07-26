NCS Comptroller: Onne Customs Generated over N48.056b in July

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Area 2 Command, Onne, Rivers State, said it generated over N48.056 billion in the month of July this year.

Comptroller of the command, Mohammed Babandede, disclosed this yesterday, during a briefing with journalists at the Onne Port, in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking on their achievements in terms of revenue, the Comptroller disclosed that the command generated over N312,094 billion in the first half of the year, which according to him, translate to 50.5 percent of the annual target given to the command.

Babandede recalled that on July 1, the Controller General of Customs Bashir Adeniyi, on a visit to the command, recounted the significant developments in their operations to secure the nation’s borders and ensure public safety.

He said despite the warning by the CGC, “some saboteurs have continued to engage in the unpatriotic act of undermining the importation processes, guideline and procedures”.

He regretted that notwithstanding the security situation in the country, the Area 2 Command of the NIS has continued to step up its security function in the area of policing the sea port to prevent further economic sabotage.

Speaking on the feat achieved by the command under his watch, Babandede said: “It is with joy that I inform you that the command has again recorded another significant breakthrough over these unpatriotic people who do not have the interest of our nation at heart as attested by the seizures on display today.

“In line with the CGC policy thrust of collaboration and consolidation, the command, on receipt of creditable intelligence on some 40 feet containers, swung into action.

“In collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Onne Port Chapter, these containers were identified, positioned and jointly examined in the presence of sister agencies.

“A total of seven seized containers were made. These containers were found to contain: 1,054,400 bottles of different cough syrup codeine (100ml), 9,100 pieces of Chilly Cutter, 2,175,000 tablets of Hyergra tablets (200mg), and 1,300,000 tablets of Really Extra Diclofenac Pain Relief tablets (50mg).

“The above seizures is estimated at N1I,200,000,000. which represents a huge loss on the part of those involved despite the fact of a jail term that awaits any of them who will be arrested as a result of further investigation”.

The Comptroller expressed worries that some Nigerians remain unrepentant even as they continue to lose, saying that the seized cough syrup codeine and tablets would be handed over formally to the NDLEA in due course for further investigation.

He also reiterated the resolve of the command under the present Comptroller General of Customs not to tolerate any action that compromises the economy and security of the nation.

Babandede revealed that “the command in the first half of the year generated a total of N312,094,367,124.58 which translates to 50.5 percent of the annual target given to the command. As at this morning, the command has generated N48,056,806,692.00 in the month of July and we still have five working days left in the month”.

He said the command is determined to increase their revenue profile and at the same time work tirelessly in protecting public health and safety.