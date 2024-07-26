IBB Golf Club Members Receive Expert Guidance on Bone, Joint Health

Mary Nnah

In a bid to promote global health equity and accessibility, Annomo Health Concierge extended its 2024 Health Week Medical Mission to the prestigious IBB Golf Club in Abuja, providing members with a unique opportunity to engage with world-renowned specialists in bone and joint health.

Led by the esteemed Dr. Chichi Menakaya, the team shared valuable insights and practical tips on maintaining optimal musculoskeletal wellbeing, enabling golfers to enjoy the game without the burden of pain.

The event, which took place at the IBB Golf Club, was met with enthusiasm and gratitude from members, who recognised the significance of prioritising their health and wellbeing.

Dr. Menakaya, a distinguished orthopedic surgeon and CEO of Annomo Health Concierge, highlighted the strategic importance of the visit, urging golfers to absorb the valuable insights on bone and joint health.

With a warm smile, she described herself as a “daughter of IBB,” commending the club for keeping her father, Dr. Tim Menakaya, former Minister of Health of Nigeria, healthy as he celebrated his 90th birthday earlier in the week.

She emphasised the relevance of the theme: “Twist Without Pain,” explaining, “This evening is designed to address bone and joint health issues, enabling golfers to play without pain. The knowledge you gain will help you modify your existing techniques, such as stance, grip, swing, alignment, posture, driving, chipping, and putting, to ensure you do not sustain any damage while enjoying this amazing game.”

In the words of Dr. Menakaya, “This visit is a testament to our dedication to connecting clients with the finest doctors and hospitals worldwide. We are proud to be part of this journey, enabling golfers to enjoy the game they love without the burden of pain.”

The event was a resounding success, with golfers appreciative of the expert advice and Annomo Health Concierge’s dedication to their wellbeing. As the mission came to a close, Dr. Menakaya expressed her gratitude to the IBB Golf Club, acknowledging the significance of their partnership in promoting health and wellness. The visit solidified Annomo Health Concierge’s commitment to connecting clients with the finest doctors and hospitals worldwide, ensuring exceptional healthcare based on experience, competency, efficacy, quality, and luxury.

Ibrahim Babayaro, Captain of IBB Golf Club, warmly welcomed the Annomo Health team, emphasising the importance of living well beyond just playing golf. “On behalf of the IBB BoT and the entire club, I welcome Annomo Health. It is not just about playing golf; it’s also about ensuring we live well. Pay close attention to these lectures because this knowledge could benefit you, your friends, and your family”, he said.

The event featured a lineup of esteemed speakers, including Dr. John Afolayan, who educated golfers on golf-related spine pathologies and strategies to avoid them. Dr. Andrew Jenkinson, a bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon, shared insights on achieving lasting weight loss and overcoming common pitfalls. Prof. Heidari, a foot and ankle specialist, stressed the importance of proper footwear for golfing while Dr. Menakaya discussed strategies to protect the hips and knees while playing, emphasising the importance of preserving joints and providing practical tips for muscle wellbeing.