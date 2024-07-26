Edo 2024: Women Group Calls for Inclusion

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

Ahead of the September 21 governorship election, the Nigerian League of Women Voters (NILOWV) has emphasised the need for candidates vying for the governorship position in Edo state to include the issue of women in their manifestos to enable them benefit from the dividends of democracy.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, chairman of the planning committee of NILOWV, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, who hinted of the group’s upcoming programme bill to hold next week, said they want candidates that would recognise the critical role of women in the democratic process and ensure their active participation in public space.

Professor Omorogbe asserted that their primary goal is to engage with the frontline gubernatorial candidates of Edo State, provide a platform for them to express their commitment to advancing and promoting female inclusion if elected.

She also said through the programme, they expect that each candidate will formally commit to uphold and support policies that enhance the role of women in politics and governance

Earlier in her remarks, spokesperson of the body while speaking ahead of the event billed to hold next week with the theme: “The Edo State Gubernatorial Candidates, with the theme:” Gender Agenda: Promoting Inclusion and Women’s Participation in Edo State”, Mrs Anthonia Asagba, said they envisioned a Nigeria where every individual possesses the desire, right, knowledge, and confidence to participate in the democratic process.

She said, the NILOWV was founded by Dr Dame Esther Uduahi which is modelled after the esteemed League of Women Voters in America.

“We are driven by a mission and our efforts are geared towards empowering Nigerian women economically and politically for national development, defend democracy, and to make our grassroot women understand the essence of voting,” Mrs Asagba stated.

She added: “We envision a Nigeria where every individual possesses the desire, right, knowledge, and confidence to participate in the democratic process.

“We are a non-sectarian, non-partisan, non-religious, non-tribal, non-racial and non- profit making organisation.

“Our ongoing activities include: human rights, voter rights, healthcare, security, the environment, social and economic justice, affirmative action, education of the girl child, justice and legal issues, women’s welfare, publicity and publications, mobilisation, finance, entrepreneurship, and electoral support for women.

“We form ad hoc committees to address emerging issues affecting women, ensuring that our response is both dynamic and comprehensive.

“We partner by fostering inclusion practice because we have imbibed the philosophy of a democratic society where every woman is empowered to contribute to national development that will benefit the women and communities in Edo State,” Asagba posited.