Edo 2024: Ighodalo Storms Ovia South West as PDP Begins Ward to Ward Campaign 

– Defectors declare support for Asue-Ogie

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, on Thursday, stormed Ovia South West as the party commenced Ward to Ward Campaign.

As the PDP/Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie campaign train continues to cruise through the length and breadth of the state canvassing votes, the people of Ugbogui and Evobongbon in the local government area rose in unison to declare their total support for the governorship candidate and the PDP in the September 21 election.

In his opening remarks, the PDP local government chairman, Mr. Ihaguebor Ajiki, welcomed the PDP campaign team and the governorship candidate to the local government area, urging supporters to vote massively for the candidate of the party, saying only the PDP can bring true development to them.

The carnival-like rally featured different cultural displays and was attended by thousands of supporters as well as returnees to the party led by Mr. Yomi Oladepo, the Yoruba leader of the local government area and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. John Obasuyi and other APC stalwarts.

Addressing the crowd, Dr. Asue Ighodalo appreciated the people of the local government area for their show of love and support and assured everyone that if elected into office in the forthcoming elections, the peace, security and development in the area would be sustained.

He stated that education would be a major priority in the state adding jobs and wealth to be created.

Ighodalo also affirmed that there will be micro-credit schemes to support women, as well as capacity building programmes targeted at the youths.

Earlier in his address, the Edo State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, reiterated PDP commitment to good governance in the state.

He told the people that PDP has put forth the best team to take Edo to a greater height and urged the people to vote PDP and its governorship candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo come September 21.

Aziegbemi who appreciated the defectors, assured them that they will not be disappointed as the PDP umbrella was very accommodating and able to deliver the dividends of democracy.

While appreciating the people of the area for their support, the Director General Asue Ogie/Peoples’ Democratic Campaign Council, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, urged them to vote for the PDP come September 21 to further cement the peace, security and development of the state.

He maintained that Dr. Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie have demonstrated rare competence and strength of character and assured that they would not disappoint Edo people when elected.

On their part, the leaders of the deflectors who spoke to newsmen said PDP is the only organised political party in the state with quality candidates for the forthcoming elections.

They promised to galvanize and mobilise more votes for the PDP and its candidate and ensure that when elected, Ugbogui and Ovia South West will benefit from the developmental blueprint of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the campaign train moved to other wards in the local government area.