Climate Change: Shettima Canvasses Pan-African Collaboration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged African nations to unite in addressing climate change and social impact challenges facing the continent.

He also called on African leaders to work together in developing sustainable practices and protecting ecosystems as a means of securing a greener future and springboard for the continent’s overall development and progress in the face of existential climate realities.

Speaking on Thursday during the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2024 in Lagos, Shettima, represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, stressed the urgency of collaborative action.

The Vice President who delivered the keynote address said: “The brunt of climate change that Africa faces can only be mitigated if we stand together”.

Noting that climate change is an existential issue, Shettima described it as “the elephant in every social impact room.”

He stressed the need for joint efforts in climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as technological innovation in the agriculture and energy sectors.

The Vice President also stressed the importance of investing in quality education and skills development across the continent, calling for collaborative efforts to improve healthcare systems in African nations.

His words: “Whatever blueprints we promote must focus on innovation. That’s the compass of social impact.”

Shettima urged African nations to empower local innovators, invest in research, and create ecosystems that foster ground-breaking solutions to deliver maximum social impact.

He stressed that from agricultural to energy solutions, harnessing technology and creativity is crucial for saving today and preparing for tomorrow.

According to him: “We may gather in meeting rooms and conferences to philosophise about changing our world, but the truth remains that we can never guarantee social impact without an educated society”.

He called for investments in quality education, vocational training, and lifelong learning, and reiterated the need to equip African youths with relevant skills for the digital age.

The Vice President described education as “the bridge to a system that works” and “the secret ingredient of every development.”

Shettima praised Lagos as a model for successful urban development and public-private partnerships saying “Lagos is a template for the synergy of private and public sectors to build a system that works.”

He called for a unified approach to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adding that “only as a unified front can we create an all-inclusive approach to achieving the SDGs and deliver social impact across the board.”

