Anambra Judiciary Workers Suspend Strike

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Judiciary workers in Anambra State under the aegis of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) have suspended its ongoing strike.

The suspension came after paralysing court activities in the state for two weeks as a result of protest over non-payment of Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CONJUS).

A letter to Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Chief Registrars, Registrars In-charge and staff of the Anambra State judiciary announcing the suspension, which was signed by the chairman and secretary of JUSUN in Anambra State respectively was also sighted by THISDAY.

The letter read: “Sequel to the meeting held between the governor of Anambra State and the executives of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Anambra State branch, on July 24, being in respect of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CONJUS), the governor promised to set up a committee to address the issue of CONJUS after the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.

“After much deliberations and consideration of the matter by the congress in her emergency meeting held at the judiciary headquarters, the High Court of Justice, Awka, the congress reached a decision to suspend the ongoing indefinite strike by the branch.

“In accordance with the decision of the congress, all staff of Anambra State judiciary are by this notice directed to resume work on Friday, July 26, 2024.”