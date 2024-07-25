Zamfara Gov Lauds Tinubu for Signing North-West Devt Commission Bill into Law

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for signing the North-West Development Commission Bill into law.

The President on Tuesday signed Bills creating the North-West Development Commission (NWDC) and the South-East Development Commission.

In a statement on Thursday in Gusau, the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the NWDC would engender more development opportunities for the area.

The statement added that Governor Lawal hopes the Commission would come into force as soon as possible “to address the long years of underdevelopment suffered by the region.”

According to Lawal, “I sincerely thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the North-West Development Commission Bill into law.

“This demonstrates the President’s concern for the deeply distressed people of the North-West region who have endured years of banditry and related crimes.

“The North-West Development Commission is being established to help rebuild roads, houses and businesses destroyed during the crises that affected the region.

“Its purpose also includes addressing poverty, low literacy levels, ecological problems and other barriers to developing the North-West states.

“The Governors of the North-West have been collaborating effectively and establishing the North-West Development Commission is a positive step, and we will work together to ensure its success.”