  • Thursday, 25th July, 2024

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

There were two old men in the US election  but now?

One listened to his family, friends and advisers and did what they thought would be for the best. He will be hard to replace but his deputy shows promise.

One told his family, friends, and advisers what he thought would be for the best. He will be easy to replace but his deputy is just a clone of himself.

There are other comparisons already being reported in the media including one being a felon and one prosecuting felons but surely people can see the difference between them in not just age but mainly in character. 

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

