We Won’t Tolerate Anarchy, Lawlessness, Military Tells Protest Organisers

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has told the organisers of the planned nationwide protest that it will not tolerate any form of lawlessness or actions that could lead to a state of anarchy in the country from any group.

The Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj Gen Edward Buba, gave the warning during a press conference at the DHQ in Abuja Thursday.

Buba noted that the level of violence envisaged is best described as a state of anarchy, adding that the nation’s armed forces will not watch and allow the nation spiral out of control to such low levels.

He said: “There are essentially several factors to be thoroughly examined on the planned nationwide protest. Some of which are whether or not the planned protest is motivated by opposition politics, independent parties, sovereign interference, terrorist groups or any number of organizations that have fed on the frustrations of Nigerians to create the situation.

“However, for us in the military, the constitution is clear as to how and when the military gets involved. The constitution also clearly defines the roles and functions of the armed forces. On the other hand, while citizens have a constitutional right to peaceful protest, they do not have a right to mobilise for anarchy in order to unleash terror.”

Buba noted that the contemporary context of the planned protest is to shadow happenings in Kenya, which has so far been violent and unresolved to date.

According to him, there are already indicators that unscrupulous elements are bent on hijacking the planned protest for violent purposes.

“For instance, there are signs of status related violence such that persons with things as basic as smart phones and cars are targets. This does not leave out those that own a house, shop or even use air conditioners in their houses. Other targets include places of worship, businesses, markets, persons of other ethnic groups and members of opposing political party among others,” Buba revealed.

He said the military has been exposed to wars and have witnessed situations of anarchy in countries ravaged by war, particularly during ECOMOG or during peacekeeping operations.

The DHQ spokesperson added that it is for this reason that troops will act dutifully to forestall such ugly occurrences from happening in the country.

He noted that both the timing and the atmosphere of hardship in the country makes the planned protest different from others in the past, adding that it is incumbent on all Nigerians to quench the fires of violence rather than ignite them.

Buba concluded that it is time to let cool heads prevail in order for government to further remedy the situation and make the nation flourish again.