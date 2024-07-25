Unlawful Detention: Fagbemi Reads Riot Act to Police, Others, Says Reprehensible Action Intolerable 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has warned security agencies to desist from acts of arbitrary arrest and detention of citizens, warning that as the number one law enforcement officer, he would not tolerate such.

Fagbemi, sounded out the warning on Thursday in Abuja, during the 17th anniversary of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) and Human Rights lecture.

The minister in his keynote reminded law enforcement agents that they must respect the laws of the land and not keep people in detention beyond a reasonable time as stipulated in Section 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Law enforcement agents must do due their diligence before arresting anyone. Situations where people are languishing in detention cells beyond the time allowed under the constitution or by order of the courts, will no longer be tolerated and appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to those found guilty of contravening the laws of the land.

“The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not condone any reprehensible action and as the chief law officer of this country, I will ensure no one tramples on the rights of another person”, Fagbemi stressed.

While seeking HURIWA’s cooperation in this regard, the AGF stated that the association’s tireless advocacy, and public education are vital to the advancement of human rights in Nigeria.

He called on all to use the commemoration of HURIWA’s 17th anniversary to renew commitments to working together for a Nigeria where good governance, security, and human rights coexist harmoniously.

“Let us strive to create a society where every Nigerian can live free from fear and oppression, where their rights are respected, and where justice prevails”, he added.

In a welcome, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, tasked political office holders to do everything to promote human rights of citizens because it is one of the major reasons they are in office.

While tracing the current insecurity in the country to corruption and absence of good governance, he appeal to the government and especially to President Bola Tinubu to drastically cut down on the cost of governance.

Faulting the construction of a multi billion naira house for the Vice President (VP), Onwubiko said, “it is such an intolerable error of judgement that the government embarked on such white elephant projects such as the acquisition of a multi billion naira mansion of over 20 billion for the vice president, in these times that over 133 million households are going through the rough and tumbles of multidimensional poverty.

“Why build such a massive mansion for the vice president when the country is the poverty capital the world?

He thereby called on the government to cut down the cost of governance, in order to make funds available for projects that would impact on the lives of the people.