Sovereign Trust Insurance Announces Tennis Tournament Winners

Ebere Nwoji

Sovereign Trust Insurance plc, recently held the Grand Finale of its   Table Tennis Tournament at the Table Tennis Section of the Ikoyi Club 1938. 

The company said the event  was witnessed by members of the club, captains of Industry, members of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and guests from all walks of life. 

In his account of the tournament, Sovereign Trust Insurance  Deputy General Manager, Sales and Corporate Communications, Mr Segun Bankole, said in  the Premiership category, Gbenga Fatuga emerged the winner while  Mr I. Ikokwu was runner-up and the third place went to D. Akindiji and Tunde Fadare. 

He said for  the Ladies single category, Dolapo Dada clinched the trophy as winner, Yewande Banjoko was runner-up and the duo of M. Alli & B. Kolawole took third position respectively.

For the Veterans’ category,Bankole  said Oluwole Soetan emerged as the champion, S. Aladesuru in second position while Seye Oki and Y. Adeyemi made the third  place.

According to him, Okechi Ugoji was the winner of the Championship category while E. Sunday was runner-up. The third  place position went to D. Udoh and E. Nwankwo respectively.

He said the  winner of the Septuagenarian category was Gbolahan Okuneye and the runner-up was B. Adekusibe while the third  place position went to B. Afolabi and L. Ogboye respectively.

He said the  duo of Gbolahan Okuneye and Diya clinched the Men’s Doubles title while Akindiji/Ajilore were in second place as Oki/Aladesuru and Fadare/Jimoh took the the third position respectively.   

