Should Lagos Go Through Another Ruin?

In Lagos, today, tensions are high and bursting at the seams. Isn’t a protest that is potentially violent another bad idea? Shola Oyeyipo asks.

As an instructive takeaway from the story of Sango, the god of thunder and lightning, the Yoruba are quick to warn that, “whoever witnessed how Sango mysteriously vanished into thin air, in evident display of anger, would never knowingly denigrate the King of Koso.”

Obakoso or Olukoso as Sango is otherwise called, actually means the king did not hang himself. This conclusion followed speculations that Sango had hanged himself after the thunder he created struck his palace and burnt it down. He had left the palace for a high rock directly opposite, to re-affirm the potency of his thunderbolt (edun ara).

The fire disaster, which extended to a large part of the city, sparked a riot, forcing people to curse Sango and demand his ouster from the throne. Instead, he left town on his volition, followed by chiefs and members of his royal cult, then known as Baba-Mogba, who tried to persuade him not to quit.

After journeying with him for some time, some of the royal cult chiefs returned to Oyo with the news that the king had hanged himself. The twist, however, according to the other chiefs, who stayed the course, was that Sango was waylaid by Gbonka, one of his generals, who rebelled against him and ignited the crisis that consumed his reign.

Unwilling to fight Gbonka, Sango, history had it, varnished into thin air, only to appear in the sky to destroy Gbonka, and those peddling the rumour that he had hanged himself.

Here was the story of how the popular saying, “Eni Sango ba ti oju e wo’le, ko ni ba w’on bu Obakoso” came about.

This agelong saying, which seems to sum up the lesson of the last days of Sango, appears useful at this material time in the life of the nation, particularly in Lagos State. In other words, if the outcome of past protests was anything to ponder, then another protest is not advisable.

Some angry youths of this country are unhappy with the state of the nation, especially the economy that is on a downward slope. There’s no doubting the fact that the state of the nation requires some serious reflections with answers provided to the grey areas. But a protest, whose outcome no one could predict, is not the way to go at this delicate period.

Four years ago, the youths of this country protested alleged police brutality, a decision no one could fault, and it lasted many days of destruction across the country, running into billions, with several deaths recorded as well.

Tagged #EndsSARS, the protest designed as a demand for the ban of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, amongst others, following the alleged excesses of its operatives, was soon hijacked and the nation, especially Lagos, is yet to recover from the ruination that followed.

In February 2023, tensions generated by the paucity of the new Naira peaked, and materialised in violent protests in some states, including Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo, Imo, Kwara, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, and Rivers.

“During the civil unrest in the different states, several bank branches and ATM points were vandalised, and major roads were blocked,” the United Nations recalled in a recent statement, warning against the idea of another protest.

The UN, therefore, added: “As the turnout for the ‘10 days of rage’ protest is expected to be high, large-scale disruptions to normal economic and social activities cannot be discounted.”

It is against this backdrop that the growing argument against another protest and solidarity with Lagos becomes expedient. This intervention is crucial to the prosperity of the state. It is evident that things are bad. But is an idea that is potentially violent the answer? No!

Like the proverbial hunter, who killed an elephant with a flip of his cap, and ended up with a fleeting moment of glory, the recent Kenya movement, which initially gained recognition across many nations, is fast paling into regrets. The damnation from the exercise is going to take many years to fix.

The man, who allegedly instigated the mass senselessness through his unbridled tongue, a member of the parliament, Hon. George Koimburi Ndung’u, now writhes in regrets. You can’t but ponder how his “Letter of Apology” to the Speaker of Kenya’s National Assembly, Hon. Moses Wetangule, could heal the wanton destruction wreaked on Kenya by the angry mob?

For Lagos, nay Nigeria, the good news, is that a majority of the people, coming from the recent past experiences, are totally against the idea of a protest, which appears designed to wrought yet another destruction on the state, and the nation.

While the demands for a better living condition is sacrosanct, the approach, too, is as important, before the whole essence of the agitation and demand for a better society is lost to the indiscretion of a few, who seek to exploit the situation for personal aggrandizement.

The position taken by students of the various tertiary institutions in Lagos State, who have distanced themselves from the move, and instead, mooted a solidarity walk with the state government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is a welcome development.

The students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said instead of joining the planned protest, they would embark on a “Solidarity Walk” on the same dates as the protest to support and encourage Sanwo-Olu, who they said has been of great support to them.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja, after a joint meeting, the student leaders across tertiary institutions in the state, said their solidarity walk would also be held from August 1 to 10 to drum support for peace, especially to ensure that the ugly incident of #EndSARS” of 2020 did not repeat itself.

Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lagos axis, Comrade Lekan Alimi, who addressed newsmen on behalf of the students of the various tertiary institutions in Lagos State, described the planned nationwide protests against the current hardship in the country as “absolutely uncalled for.”

He said, rather than join the protest, the students in Lagos would prefer to engage in constructive dialogue with governments in achieving collective goals.

While noting that the trying times in the country would soon ease, he appealed to Nigerians to persevere a little more to enjoy the dividends of democracy as being propounded by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

It’s also not in error that some social media influencers have started to campaign against any protest being staged in Lagos. They have realised the kindness, benevolence, and tolerance of the state and did not think the way to reciprocate such good deeds is by destroying its development pride.

It is true that things are tough. It is also true that the economy is still struggling and very true that the situation is breathing down heavily on everyone in the country, including a part of the leadership. But the way to get around it is not by willfully destroying state assets.

Without a doubt, the subsisting argument that protest – peaceful protest – is within the fundamental human rights of the citizens is immutable and an all-time constitutional reality. But what the prospective protesters should also know is that there is no absolute freedom anywhere in the world.

The state’s number one responsibility is to protect life and property. That’s also pegged strongly in the constitution. Therefore, since protesters are unable to tell when and if their peaceful rally could be hijacked and become violent, more so when there are parallel instances to cite, it speaks to wisdom to approach the matter cautiously and differently.

Lagos, a miniature of Nigeria, should not be turned into another theatre of violence and destruction, like the #EndSARS experience. Rather, constructive engagement in the overall interest of the state is the way to go.