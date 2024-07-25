Planned Protest: Traditional Rulers Warns against Plunging Nation into Anarchy 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Traditional rulers drawn from all the six geo-political zones in the country have appealed to those plotting a nationwide protest against the government to be wary of actions that could plunge Nigeria into anarchy.

The royal fathers, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, were led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

The Ooni of Ife, who is co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, urged protesters to exercise their civic rights peacefully, warning against its being hijacked by individuals with sinister motives.

According to him, the nation’s traditional rulers condemn violent acts, looting, and breakdown of law and order, stressinf their role as parents and leaders in engaging with youth.

He advocated for dialogue, voting out unpopular leaders, and collective nation-building, acknowledging Nigeria’s challenges.

The Ooni commended President Tinubu’s willingness to engage and bring governance closer to the people, marking a new approach in leadership.

His words: “People that are out there to protest, it’s their civic right, but let them put a face to it and don’t let it be hijacked by people that have ulterior motives. That is our stand.

“We condemn such acts fully, we traditional rulers are not engaged in people, especially the youth, coming out to start looting, to start breaking down law and order. We are parents, we are traditional rulers, we are closer to them, we are going to go back home and continue to engage them.

“It is very difficult to build, but it is the easiest to destroy. We are all stakeholders of this country, we should be stronger as a nation together, than stronger individually.

“The President has said it and he will continue to say it, any leader that you don’t like, wait and vote him out. He is open to dialogue. We know that challenges are so many Nigeria, we know that, but are we going to destroy our nation by ourselves? Is that what we’re all after?

“We should talk to ourselves. It’s important for us to know that today, it’s a completely different spin. The government, ably led by the President, is willing to engage and dialogue and bring governance very close to the people”, the Ooni said.

The royal father also commended President Tinubu for engaging traditional rulers in governance, a first in Nigeria’s history, saying it bridges the gap between the government and the people

According to him: “For the very first time, the traditional rulers were properly engaged in terms of the plans of government and governance, their achievements so far, and where they’re having challenges. This is long awaited. We’ve been waiting for it, but today we’re very excited because we’re closer to our people and we can bring those feedbacks back home.

“Stewardship from the Federal Executive Council, directly to the traditional rulers, it has never happened in our nation before, never. This is the first time we’re all experiencing it. We have traditional rulers that have been on the throne for 40, 50 years.

“Today is the very first time we will be addressed properly by the Federal Executive Council. So there is a proper bridge and close of governance from the governed and the people that are in charge of government.

“So it’s a very beautiful take home for us because we don’t lock our palaces, we are more exposed to the people that we actually rule over. It’s a different twist and spin from our dear President and I want to use this is medium, on behalf of all traditional rulers, to appreciate him, no leader in Nigeria has ever done it. So for us, it’s all encompassing”, he said.

Also speaking with reporters after the meeting, the Dein of Agbor, Keagborekuzi Ikenchuku Gbenoba, appealed to Nigerian youths to refrain from destructive protests, urging them to work with the government to find solutions to the country’s challenges.

The Dein expressed concern about the nation’s direction, acknowledging the passion and pain of the youths.

He emphasized the importance of listening to the youths, who hold the country’s future, and working together to avoid destructive consequences, citing Libya as a cautionary tale.

The Dein urged calm and collaboration, encouraging youths to give the government a chance to address their concerns and find solutions.

“The take home message for me, hearing from Mr. President directly, I can see the passion. But at the same time, I think the government is finally understanding we are at the precipice.

“Our youths are our future and I think today we’ve demonstrated that the government, with the officials, we do have the hearts of the nation in our minds, we will listen to our youths because the lead the future.

“The power, the strength of Nigeria is certainly with the young people. We feel your pain, I’m a young person myself. It’s been 24 years I’ve been back and it’s been 24 years that I’ve started seeing the nation going in a very unpalatable direction, but by God’s grace, I think if you give us the chance, this protest, I know that it’s catching very high in your neck, but if you give us the chance, let us not destroy our own country.

“I’ll ask you think of Libya. Libya was a beautiful country, what has happened to Libya, we don’t want it to happen here. Let’s go home, let’s continue to strive the best that we can and continue to work with the government to see if we can proffer some solutions.

“I think that that would be best rather than to destroy property or injure ourselves”, the royal father said.

On his part, the Emir of Zauzzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and patient, urging them to listen to the government’s plans to address the country’s challenges.

The Emir expressed hope that the government’s blueprint would bring positive change.

He identified insecurity as a major concern, particularly in the north, and emphasized the need for effective security measures to tackle hunger and other issues.

As a former diplomat, the Emir drew on his experience, warning of the dangers of protests spiraling out of control, citing examples from other countries.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its challenges and regain its position as a leading African nation, urging citizens to exercise patience and listen to words of wisdom.

His words: “The message we are taking back to our people is to be calm, exercise patience, to also listen to the words of wisdom coming from the Government.

“The President has given us the blueprint of what he has been doing over time and we are hopeful that by God’s grace it will be alright.

“Though we have made it very clear to him, the main problem in this country, especially the north is insecurity. If the security situation is addressed certainly people will go back to their farms and the issue of hunger will drastically reduce and disappear”.

Asked if the traditional rulers class were worried about the Protest, Bamalli said “nobody that will not be worried about the protest, in any place in the world and we have seen what is happened in other climes and governments were brought down. As an ex-diplomat, I have seen what happened in other climes and that is why I am in the position to say what happen in other places.

“So we are calling on our people exercise patience and to listen to the words of wisdom. We are very optimistic Nigeria will bounce back to its former position as the leading country in Africa”, he said.

Rhe President also met with the council of Islamic Scholars in Nigeria.