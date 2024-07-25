FG Assures Nation on Commitment to Enhancing Integrity of Electoral Process

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has said it was committed to enhancing the integrity of the electoral process through policy reforms and collaboration with relevant bodies.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume made the disclosure yesterday while delivering his opening remarks at the Election Integrity Promotion Alliance Stakeholders’ Second Round-Table Meeting in Abuja.

He was represented at the meeting by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Richard Pheelangwa.

The SGF underscored the importance of integrity of electoral process in engendering the trust of the citizenry in governance, saying the government was duty bound to ensure a level playing field in the electoral process without interference.

“As we stand at the nexus of another electoral cycle, the significance of our discussions today cannot be overstated. The integrity of elections is fundamental to the legitimacy of our governance structures and the trust of our citizens in the democratic process.

“It is incumbent upon us, as custodians of this process, to ensure that every vote counts, and every voice is heard without impediment or undue influence,” he said.

He added that the Election Integrity Promotion Alliance round-table meeting was aimed at reinforcing electoral teamwork, promoting and enhancing the integrity of electoral process to foster fair, transparent and credible election through collaboration with political parties, civil society organisations, election management body, media and other key stakeholders in the industry.

Akume, therefore, tasked the participants at the meeting to seize the opportunity to brainstorm and share ideas and insights that would contribute in strengthening and deepening democratic process.