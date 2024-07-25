CSO Seeks Govt’s Permission to Run Public Health Programme in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A civil society group, the Amnesty International, Kogi State Chapter, has sought the permission of the Kogi State government , Ministry of Health ,Ministry of environment and other critical stakeholders to run a public health programme in view of the current environmental hazards inherent in the state.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the State Governor, Usman Ododo copy of which was made available to the journalists in Lokoja yesterday .

The Director, Amnesty International, Kogi State , Comrade Sunday Jatto, explained that the purpose of the advocacy is to enhance the less privilege citizens particularly the vulnerable people who could no longer cope with cost of the orthodox medicine and not privileged to enjoy medical delivery system.

He pointed out that these days many people, especially the middle age men of 45 years and above are vulnerable to various ailments such rheumatism, arthritis, diabetes, hypertension , weak erection, infections and eye problems among others. The rights activist also noted that the current increasing cases of ailments could be linked to the current economic impasse due to dearth of balance diet and lack of orientation on chemicalised foods that the vulnerable people eat.

He cited the example of the Unicaine Industries located at Jamata in Kogi Local government that has constituted a source of serious pollution to water, air and land.

In his words: “Also our case (Amnesty International Kogi state) with Unicaine Industries Limited located at Jamata along river Niger in 2022, over water, air and land pollution. where farmers and fishermen suffer great economic set back due to pollution from Unicaine Industries limited.

“The company also constitutes environmental nuisance (noises) to the host community including school and lost of lives was recorded.

“A copy of Amnesty International report was made available to the government of Kogi State tentatively for onward action.

“The Unicaine Industries Limited has been promising various authorities over the years for the importation of pollutants recycling machines to keep reducing the excess of dangerous substances that are acidic, poisonous and toxic into the company and without fulfilling their promises, than to keep supplying milk to the host community under the pretext of suppressing the effect of pollutants,” the letter stated.