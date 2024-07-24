  • Wednesday, 24th July, 2024

U-17 Youth League All-Stars Camp Opens in Abuja

A two-week development camp opened in Abuja for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Youth League All-stars.

The 30 players arrived at camp on Sunday, July 21 and are staying at the Goodluck Jonathan Athletes Performance Hostel inside the FIFA Goal Project of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

They are made up of seven players from the NPFL Champions, Rangers International Youth Team, six from the NPFL Runners-up and Remo Stars Youth Team, and five from winners of the maiden NPFL U17 Youth League, Rivers United. 

The rest are four from Plateau United and Katsina United, two from Lobi Stars and one each from Abia Warriors and Sunshine Stars.

The players were picked from the five zonal qualifiers which were held in February at Lafia, Kaduna, Ado Ekiti, Enugu and Port Harcourt as well as from the finals that were held from February 25 to March 3 in Benin.

Some of the very outstanding players went on to be promoted to the senior teams of their respective clubs just as some made it to the National U-17 team that narrowly missed qualification for the AFCON U-17 Championship.

Notable amongst the players in camp are the duo of Oscar Ozornwanfor and Seiyefa Jackson of Rivers United, Chimaobi Igwilo of Rangers and Aigbe Bolaji of Remo Stars. The camp will close on August 3 while there are plans to have the players travel to Spain for further training.

