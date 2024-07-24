Oyebanji Presents N1bn Cheques to  Pensioners in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday presented cheques worth N1 billion as gratuity to pensioners in the state.

Oyebanji while distributing the cheques to the 450 beneficiaries of between April and July 2014 in Ado-Ekiti, the state, explained that his administration was committed to offsetting the backlog of gratuities owing to the state and local government pensioners.

He, however, apologised to the beneficiaries of the one billion Naira cheques over the delay since 2014, noting that other pensioners who retired from the state civil and LG services would soon be remembered in the payment of the gratuity he described as their legitimate right.

The governor pointed out that his administration since inception in 2022 has paid over N12 billion as pensions and about N2.3 billion as gratuity to the state pensioners.

Oyebanji said: “Today and in this batch, we are paying out a total sum of One Billion Naira only to this batch, while continuing with the monthly gratuity payment of N20 million to both state and local government pensioners.

“I am assuring those on the waiting list to keep hope alive as the government is doing everything possible to see that more people are paid very soon. Our ultimate objective is to completely liquidate all gratuity arrears in a short distant time.

“We are not unmindful of the many challenges you endure as a result of the delay in the payment of your gratuity. Let me assure you that we are working to ensure this becomes a thing of the past.

“As we believe the challenge of the backlog of unpaid gratuities is not insurmountable, and that one day, we will achieve the goal of “pay as you go”. I am glad that we are not where we used to be in this regard. I enjoin you to let us keep hope alive.”

The governor advised public servants in the state to enroll in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), adding that “the burden of gratuity payment is quite enormous but the CPS guarantees a more seamless and quick payment pattern.”

Speaking, the chairman of the state’s union of pensioners, Mr. Joel Akinola, commended the governor for his unprecedented commitment to the welfare of the pensioners in the payment of the backlog of gratuities from the previous administrations.

He appealed to the governor to consider offsetting the outstanding four months arrears of pensions to the local government pensioners, saying, “our members are facing a tough time over the growing economic challenges in the country.”

Akinola advised beneficiaries not to engage in frivolous business deals with the money and that they should place priority on their healthcare and feeding.