NEDC Focuses on Out-of-school Children, Begins Building Mega Schools

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Managing Director/CEO of the North-East Development Commission, Mohammed Goni Alkali, has explained that NEDC embarked on constructing mega schools across the six states of the subregion to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

Alkali was answering questions from journalists at the end of a two-day inspection visit by the House of Representatives Committee on NEDC as part of its oversight functions.

He stressed that the issue of out-of-school children has become a menace in the subregion and must be tackled from all angles, which is why NEDC saw it necessary to intervene in the area.

Alkali added that the NEDC will do everything possible to join the Six States to fight the menace and ensure children have a conducive learning environment.

He assured that the project would soon be completed and handed over to the Bauchi government for use, stressing that the children “are from the state, so the school belongs to the state.”

On maintenance, the NEDC MD/CEO said, “The commission will work with the Bauchi state government to maintain the structure, though it will be handed over to the government, NEDC will keep eyes on its usage and come in from time to time.”