Minister: FCTA to Monitor Schools, Enforce Standardisation in Curriculum Implementation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmou, has said that FCTA has mandated the Department of Quality Assurance, Universal Basic Education, to ensure standardisation and best practices are met in all schools as teachers implement the curriculum.

The minister disclosed this in Abuja during the Kia Lakeside Academy graduation ceremony, Wuye.

She also expressed optimism that with the implementation of the current National Education Curriculum, which stipulates that “Cognitive learning and skills acquisition” should not be separated, Nigeria is on the path to greatness.

The minister acknowledged that the private sector has contributed immensely to the education sector in the FCT.

Mahmoud said this influx justified the existence of private schools, such as Kia Lakeside Academy, which are keen to provide educational needs in the FCT.

The minister said the easiest way to destroy and cripple a country is not destruction through bombs or rockets but by simply watering down the content of what is taught in schools.

She added that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the students benefit maximally from the educational system.

Mahmoud said, “Curriculum content is designed by the government for implementation in both private and public schools. The department of Quality Assurance is to go round schools to ensure standardisation and best practices are met in all schools as teachers implement the curriculum.”

She urged the parents to ensure that the child’s basic needs are met to ensure that he benefits maximally from the school.

Also, while giving his keynote address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Zuberu Abdullahı, said the theme of the event, ‘Trailblazers of Tomorrow’, was not merely a title but a call to action.

He added that the theme speaks to the limitless potential that resides in the graduands, waiting to be unleashed on the world.

Abdullahi said that in a rapidly evolving global landscape characterised by technological advancements and socio-economic complexities, the role of education cannot be overstated.

He pointed out that their education at Kia Lakeside Academy has equipped them with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate these challenges with confidence and conviction.

Earlier, the School Principal, Mr. William Pope, said a trailblazer is someone who dares something that has not been done before.

He stated, “I asked myself, ‘What is a trailblazer?’ A trailblazer, I discovered, is someone who dares to do something, something no one else has ever dared to do.”

The principal urged the graduands to see every mountain as a challenge, adding that they should have a dream, a passion for life mountain that would come their way.