Maximus Academy Holds 2024 Graduation, Prize-giving Ceremony 

In a heartwarming display of pride, accomplishment and celebration, Maximus Academy, Arepo, Ogun State, held its prize-giving and graduation ceremony. The event marked a significant milestone for students, parents, and educators, highlighting not only academic excellence but also the growth of character, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence- all ingrained in the school’s DNA.

The day began with an air of excitement as students, dressed in their finest attire, eagerly gathered with their families and educators. The event was not just about handing out certificates; it was a recognition of the dedication and hard work put in by students throughout their academic journey. The stage was set for a day filled with pride, joy, and unforgettable moments.

The 2024 graduation and prize-giving event provided an opportunity for teachers to share their insights and experiences about the students they have nurtured over the years. Through heartfelt speeches, they highlighted the journey from eager learners to confident individuals ready to conquer new horizons. The bond between teachers and students was evident, reflecting the school’s commitment to fostering not only academic growth but also personal development.

A key highlight of the event was the acknowledgment of parents’ unwavering support. The school recognized that a child’s educational journey is a collaborative effort between educators and parents. The event served as a tribute to parents who have stood by their children’s side, providing encouragement, guidance, and love throughout their time at Maximus Academy.

The graduation ceremony was the pinnacle of the event, symbolising the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Graduates walked across the stage with heads held high, ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The ceremony was a testament to the transformative power of education, shaping young minds into capable individuals poised for success.

According to the Head of School, Mrs Oluranti Adedeji Okeowo, ‘‘at Maximus Academy, we believe and treat every child as the star that they are. So, we gathered to honour and applaud the incredible achievements of our talented pupils. It is a joyous occasion filled with pride, laughter, and memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.’’

‘We, however, extend our heartfelt gratitude to the parents and guardians, who have stood by our side, offering endless love, support, and encouragement. Your unwavering commitment to your children’s education has played an integral role in their success.’

In her parting words to the graduates, Okeowo said, ‘’Congratulations to the graduating class of Maximus Nursery and Primary School: the Primary Six pupils leaving for secondary school and our adorable Nursery Two pupils moving into primary school. We believe in your potential to make a significant impact on the world. As you embark on new adventures, always remember the values you have learned here and never stop reaching for the stars. To our amazing graduates, we applaud your accomplishments and the person you have become. You have demonstrated resilience, creativity, and the ability to overcome challenges. As you move forward into the next chapter of your academic journey, we do not doubt that you will continue to shine brightly and make a positive difference in the world.’’

Beyond academics, Maximus Academy emphasised the importance of character development and the school’s commitment to nurturing values such as empathy, integrity, and responsibility. Graduates were encouraged to carry these values with them as they ventured into the world, knowing that their education had equipped them not only with knowledge but also with the tools to make a positive impact.

As the ceremony came to a close, a sense of optimism permeated the atmosphere. The event wasn’t just an end; it was a new beginning. Graduates left the ceremony with a sense of purpose, armed with the skills and values they need to contribute meaningfully to society.