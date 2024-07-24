Loyola Old Boys Advocate Private Sector Support in Educational Development   

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The President of the Loyola College Ibadan Old Boys’ Association, Prof. Olufemi Ogunbiyi, has advocated for private sector intervention in infrastructure advancement and student sponsorship.

He stated that there are now more indigent students than before who need to be supported through school. He added that the private sector can be key in developing entrepreneurship for the students who can take up from there.

Ogunbiyi stated this during the press conference that preceded the 70th-anniversary lecture, delivered by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

Ogunbiyi, who regretted that the government is not doing enough, stated that the association has concentrated on trying to revamp the college from its decadent state in the past couple of years.

He said the old boys moved to see how the government could return the school to the mission.

According to him, the old students played a major role in ensuring a semblance of a school environment for the current students.

He said that different sets of old boys have embarked on several projects, such as the complete renovation of classroom blocks, library, and laboratories, providing a computer room with computers for training and computer-based tests, and renovating the sports complex, among others.

He said the old boys re-introduced inter-house sports competitions, which were absent in the school for 15 years, because they believed in a well-rounded education, adding that they hired teachers for specific subjects to enhance students’ performance.

The president announced plans by the old boys to construct an alumni building, which will be a melting pot for alumni to visit the school and take reminiscences based on things featured there and for the current students to see and learn from old students what to emulate in their growth.

The First Vice-President and Chairman of the 70th Anniversary Planning Committee, Gbenga Biobaku, stated that other activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary include programmes for students like an essay competition, career talk, and talent hunt.

He said an annual general meeting will be held on August 3 to usher in a new executive committee for the association, while the gala night will be held on August 10. He stated that the college has produced eminent personalities that have contributed to the different spheres of life regarding public service and the private sector.

The event also featured the launch of a book ‘Loyola Stories’, which chronicles the stories of the school over the past 70 years.