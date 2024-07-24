  • Wednesday, 24th July, 2024

Lagoon School Pupils Shine at National Creative Contest

Education | 6 hours ago

Funmi Ogundare 

A pupil of The Lagoon School, Lekki, Lagos, Miss Darasimi Shobowale has emerged winner of the national creative competition, aimed at developing children’s writing skills and creativity.

For her effort, she received a trophy and a cash prize of N100,000.

Pupils drawn from some schools in 19 states, including Lagos participated in the competition. They wrote personal narratives in three categories; year three to four, five to six, as well as JSS one to three.

There were two stages of the competition to make it to the finals; the primary and secondary sections. At the state level, pupils from The Lagoon School made the school proud.

In category one, Mirabel Kalio emerged third  position, Olivia Oginni came fifth, while Danielle Ekwenugo, Netanya Odega and Oliwatoyin Osineye emerged 8th, 9th and 10th positions, respectively.

In category two, Darasimi Shobowale emerged first position, Darasimi Mumuney came second, while  Munachimso Orajiaka and Inioluwa McGregor emerged 6th abd 8th positions, respectively.

In category three, Feyemi Adewolu emerged first position. 

In her remarks, Toyin Binang, Receptional Head of Upper Primary, expressed excitement about the pupils’ success at the competition, saying, “the school is happy and proud of the girls.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.