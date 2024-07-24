Lagoon School Pupils Shine at National Creative Contest

Funmi Ogundare

A pupil of The Lagoon School, Lekki, Lagos, Miss Darasimi Shobowale has emerged winner of the national creative competition, aimed at developing children’s writing skills and creativity.

For her effort, she received a trophy and a cash prize of N100,000.

Pupils drawn from some schools in 19 states, including Lagos participated in the competition. They wrote personal narratives in three categories; year three to four, five to six, as well as JSS one to three.

There were two stages of the competition to make it to the finals; the primary and secondary sections. At the state level, pupils from The Lagoon School made the school proud.

In category one, Mirabel Kalio emerged third position, Olivia Oginni came fifth, while Danielle Ekwenugo, Netanya Odega and Oliwatoyin Osineye emerged 8th, 9th and 10th positions, respectively.

In category two, Darasimi Shobowale emerged first position, Darasimi Mumuney came second, while Munachimso Orajiaka and Inioluwa McGregor emerged 6th abd 8th positions, respectively.

In category three, Feyemi Adewolu emerged first position.

In her remarks, Toyin Binang, Receptional Head of Upper Primary, expressed excitement about the pupils’ success at the competition, saying, “the school is happy and proud of the girls.”