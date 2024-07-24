House Minority Caucus Calls for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Advocates Political Solution

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, has called for the release of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, advocating political solution.

The resolution of the caucus followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Obi Aguocha, at a dinner held in Abuja, on Monday.

Moving the motion, he urged his colleagues to take a definitive position on the ongoing discourse surrounding Kanu and to explore a political solution to this pressing issue.

Aguocha emphasised the importance of a united stance within the minority caucus, adding that the resolution of Kanu’s case was crucial for national peace, stability, and unity.

He, therefore, called for immediate and strategic engagement with relevant stakeholders to advocate a peaceful and political resolution to the matter, which has significant implications for the socio-political landscape of Nigeria.

Aguocha underscored the potential benefits of addressing the situation through dialogue and reconciliation rather than a “prolonged abuse of legal processes and confrontation.”

He expressed beliefs that a political solution could pave the way for enhanced national integration and the restoration of trust among various communities.

“Today, the opposition parties have taken a decisive stand on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the planned protest, insecurity, the dilapidated infrastructure, and the economy,” he said.