  • Wednesday, 24th July, 2024

Gabon President Invites Dangote to Invest in Cement, Fertiliser in Central African Country

Nigeria | 40 mins ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon has invited the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote to invest in cement and fertiliser production in Gabon.

The president urged Dangote to explore potential investment opportunities in the country’s cement and fertiliser sectors, specifically urea and phosphate production.

According to a statement yesterday, Nguema made the call during  Dangote’s visit to the country  where he  engaged in discussions with  the president  and other top government officials.

The talks focused on how Dangote Industries could contribute to Gabon’s economic growth by establishing cement and fertilizer plants, which are vital for the country’s infrastructure development and agricultural productivity.

 Nguema expressed enthusiasm about the potential partnership, highlighting Gabon’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for foreign investments. He noted that the collaboration with Dangote Industries would bring significant benefits, including job creation, technology transfer, and enhanced industrial capacity.

Dangote, renowned for his successful business ventures across Africa, underscored his company’s dedication to fostering economic development in the continent.

He emphasised that investing in Gabon’s cement and fertiliser sectors aligns with Dangote Industries’ strategic vision of expanding its footprint and supporting sustainable development across Africa.

“We are excited about the opportunity to invest in Gabon. Our goal is to contribute to the country’s economic diversification and industrialization efforts. By leveraging our expertise in cement and fertilizer production, we aim to support Gabon’s infrastructure and agricultural sectors,” Dangote stated.

“The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and Gabon. As Dangote Industries continues to explore and finalize investment opportunities, both nations anticipate mutual benefits that will drive economic progress and regional integration,” he added.

  The statement noted that  the potential investment by Dangote Industries in Gabon is expected to bolster the country’s industrial landscape, ensuring a steady supply of essential materials for construction and agriculture.

This development aligns with President Nguema’s vision of transforming Gabon into a diversified and self-sustaining economy.

“In the coming months, further discussions and assessments will be conducted to finalise the investment plans. The collaboration between Dangote Industries and the Gabonese government holds promise for a robust partnership that will significantly impact Gabon’s economic landscape,” it added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.