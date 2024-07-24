Defection: Tinubu Receives Anyim at State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday received in audience former Senate President, Senator Pius Anyim, who recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Anyim was led to President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja by the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, and his Ebonyi State counterpart, Francis Nwifuru.

Speaking with newsmen after meeting with the President, Anyim while justifying his defection said “given the challenges the country is facing, there’s need to put our hands on deck.

“The country is passing through turbulent times and it is the duty of all patriots if you have nothing to add to ensure that you continue to the peaceful atmosphere”.

Also speaking, Uzodimma described Anyim as a big fish caught by the ruling party.

On his part, Nwifuru stressed that Anyim is not a small fry and is not looking for food.

Details later…