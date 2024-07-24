Chrisland Students Get eStar Awards as UK Platform Partners School

Oluchi Chibuzor

Five students from Chrisland Schools have emerged first in Africa to receive an eStars award, an innovative educational esports platform in the United Kingdom.

The students, Khadijah Alege, Khalid Olatunji, Brian Leghemo, Adeolu Adewumi, and Ayomide Ojo, were recognised at the launch of eStars in Nigeria, which was held at the British High Commission in Lagos.

Eleven-year-old Alege, a Year 7 student, earned a star award as one of the top five students honoured by eStars at an event marking the launch of a strategic partnership between Chrisland Schools Limited and eStars held recently in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Chrisland Schools Limited, Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi, applauded the timely partnership with eStars, noting that education in this current century should be forward-thinking, innovative, engaging, and fascinating.

Hosting the eStars team for dinner, Adeyemi, who spoke on behalf of the founder and Chairman of Chrisland Schools, Dr. Winifred Awosika, welcomed the team to Nigeria and extolled the enduring legacy of the school in the last 47 years.

At the dinner, a Year 7 pupil, Master Earnest Falomo, 10, who had interacted with the platform, described it as having a beautiful outlook and sectors from which a player can choose.

He noted that the platform includes sections where a player can see their progress, average score, and time spent on the game.

On his part, the school’s PTA chairman, Revd. ThankGod Oganwo, commended the initiative and assured the school of maximum cooperation from parents.

Commending the partnership, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of eStars, Mags Byrne, affirmed that Chrisland was the first school approached by the team for the pilot programme in Nigeria.

According to Byrne, eStars aims to revolutionise education and equip students for prosperous careers in the rapidly growing gaming industry by integrating eSports into school curricula.

This, she stated, offers students a unique and engaging way to learn essential skills such as teamwork, innovation, leadership, and time management.

“eStars’ commitment to education extends beyond the classroom, as the platform is actively collaborating with stakeholders across different sectors, including government, education, and business, to establish Nigeria as a leading eSports hub in Africa,” she said.

Commenting further on the partnership, the Executive Head of School Academics, Mr. Segun Ogunsola, expressed satisfaction with the partnership, stating that eStars uses gaming to teach skills, while Chrisland ensures learners develop the competitive skills needed to excel globally.

According to him, the school, in its quest to provide the best education and a leading edge to learners, has embraced technology, highlighting that eStars aligns with the school’s pursuits and programmes.

He explained that through eStars e-sport, learners are exposed to technology-driven games that develop 21st-century skills like teamwork, collaboration, critical thinking, strategic thinking, and planning.