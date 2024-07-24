Cavista Holdings Partners University of Texas, to Open Liaison Office in Nigeria

Cavista Holdings, a conglomerate in Nigeria, has partnered the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) to establish a liaison office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The initiative aims to support African students aspiring to study abroad by streamlining the admission process and providing access to quality education.

The partnership was announced during the launch of the UTD office in Ilupeju, Lagos, attended by several eminent Nigerians and Americans, such as the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Lagos, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, the US Consul General in Nigeria, Will Stevens, MD Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, among others.

The Chairman of Cavista Holdings, Mr. John Olajide, said that the office would facilitate access to quality education for Nigerians by simplifying the admission process to UTD.

Olajide, an alumnus of UTD, highlighted the university’s significant role in his educational journey and professional success.

Olajide acknowledged UTD’s pivotal role in shaping his success in healthcare technology and various industries in Nigeria, including technology, agriculture, and hospitality.

Olajide noted that the decision to partner with UTD was driven by the need to develop a pipeline of talent that will contribute to Nigeria’s future. He expressed confidence that attracting Nigeria and Africa’s brightest young minds to UTD would enhance the university’s reputation, which is already recognised as one of the top engineering schools in the United States.

The President of UTD, Richard Benson, explained why UTD is uniquely suited to educate students from around the world, especially from Africa. “UT Dallas is a top-tier research university that attracts students and faculty from around the globe. During the 2023-2024 academic year, about one in every five students who enrolled came from countries other than the United States,” said Benson. “We have made a concerted effort to provide an education open to students from around the world.”

Benson highlighted the personalised educational experience at UTD, where students excel in diverse fields such as math, poetry, business, orchestra, biology, and athletics.

Benson emphasised UTD’s strong ties to industry and applied research, a foundational aspect of the university since its creation in the 1960s.

John Gonzalez, the team lead from UTD, explained that the office aims to create a hub for collaboration among scholars and researchers from UTD and Nigeria.

“We are excited about the opportunities this office will create for Nigerians and Africans in general. It will harness the abundant talents of youths for development in Nigeria,” Gonzalez said.

Inga Musselman, Provost of UTD, highlighted the institution’s diverse academic programmes, including bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees across seven faculties.

“Our schools of humanities, technology, and art offer a combination of STEM-focused learning,” Musselman said.

Speaking after the launch, the United States Consul General in Nigeria, Mr. Will Stevens, described the establishment of the office as a natural progression in the relationship between the USA and Nigeria.

He noted that increased study opportunities in the US would enhance knowledge exchange, benefiting research institutions, businesses, and investors in both countries.