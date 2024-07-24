Baby Factory: Woman Arrested, 10 Pregnant Women Rescued in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a woman who operates a baby factory at the World Bank Estate in Owerri, Abia state, and 10 pregnant women rescued.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police(CP) Waheed Ayilara, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the activities of the state police command under his watch.

The commissioner said that 21 criminal suspects are in police custody for allegedly committing various offenses, including kidnapping, armed robbery, attempted murder, vandalisation, cultism, stealing among others.

Ayilara said: “On 15/7/2024 at about 4:30p.m., based on actionable intelligence, one Mrs. Eunice Eze ‘f’ age 56yrs was arrested for running a baby factory at World Bank Estate in Owerri.

“The suspect specialises in stealing babies and pregnant women from Akwa Ibom State through her agent, one Ability Henry 10 pregnant women were rescued.”

The commissioner also said that “through intelligence led operation, operatives of the command in partnership with sister security agencies arrested vandals responsible for vandalising most of the electric transformers and communication mast within Akwa Ibom and Rivers States respectively.

“Suspects were arrested and they included one Chinedu Divine Nweke, Kingsley James, Nnanna Uchendu, Kelechi Chima, Goodluck Amasi and Ikechi Nwauju, all residents of Rivers State.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspects were on the verge of vandalising another transformer at Ikot Inyang-Ator in Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“A Nissan Premera vehicle, one oasoline Oxygen and spanners were recovered from them.

“Meanwhile suspects confessed to the crime and admitted that they are responsible for vandalising different transformers in Ojor village, MTN’s communication mast located at Efemibon village and Airtel Comm. Mast at Ikot Idiong Etor village. Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.”

Again the police commissioner said that operatives of the command, through credible information and a painstaking investigation, recovered firearms and ammunitions used by a notorious kidnapping syndicate led by a wanted kidnapper one Ubong Effiong Archibong a.k.a Condiment.

“The kidnapping syndicate is responsible for the kidnapping and killing of several persons. The said firearms were recovered at a private mortuary being used as the armoury at Ekeya, Okobo L.G.A.

“The firearms are: Two AK-47 Rifles, Two G3 Rifles, One (1) Double Barrel Rifle, One (1) Single Barrel Rifle, Five Magazines and Seven Live Ammunitions.

Also, the commissioner said that following intelligence report that an armed robbery syndicate terrorising Uyo metropolis were selling out their stolen/looted items, operatives of the command mobilised to the scene and arrested one Emmanuel Ekpenyong Bassey ‘m’ aged 20yrs, Saviour Etim Bassey ‘m’ aged 24yrs, Emem Christopher Charles ‘m’ aged 23yrs, Elijah Solomon Obot ‘m’ aged 21yrs and Etiuwem Christian Etim ‘m’ aged 22yrs, all of Uyo L.G.A.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of one locally made pistol, one Sumer- Fire Man SPG4000E2 Generator, two (2) LG Flat Screen Television, Three LG Speakers, one Zinox Laptop, one 6KG Gas Cyclinder, one Gionee Phone, one Huawei Phone, one Tecno Android Phone and one Tecno Button Phone.

“Suspects have confessed to the crime and stated that they 15 members in their syndicate. Effort is ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate,” the commissioner of police said.

Again, the police said that on July 12, 2024, at about 8:30p.m. operatives of the command on routine patrol accosted two suspects, one Daniel Edem Okon ‘m’ 23yrs and Samaila Salisu ‘m’ 20yrs on a motorcycle without identification number along Timber Market, Uyo.

“After rigorous interrogation, the rider confessed that on July 11, 2024, at about 9:00p.m., he paid a commercial cyclist on a ride from Idoro Road to Mbikpon Ikot Edim. But on getting to a lonely area he hacked the rider to death with a matchete.

“Thereafter, he buried him in a shallow grave and went away with the motorcycle. The decomposed body of the victim later identified as one Saviour Anthony Effiong ‘m’ aged 45yrs has been exhumed and deposited at mortuary.”

The State Police Boss said effort is ongoing to arrest fleeing members among the crime syndicate, while others are to be prosecuted.

Ayilara thanked the state government for the support, sister security agencies and good spirited members of the public whose credible and timely information have led to the achievements recorded.

The commissioner said that the command looks forward to a more formidable collaboration from all as we strive to keep Akwa Ibom State safer and more peaceful.