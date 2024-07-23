THE ONSLAUGHT ON DRUG BARONS 

The NDLEA is doing a remarkable job

Saddled with the responsibility of controlling illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has in recent years brought to the consciousness of Nigerians the consequences for those who engage in the illicit trade. Under the chairmanship of Mohammed Buba Marwa, the country now has a vibrant and dynamic anti-drug agency that is rated among the global best. The NDLEA advocacy activities in schools, churches and mosques, markets and parks, offices and other workplaces are also well targeted. The campaign is anchored on the wisdom of staying away from these dangerous substances and the necessity of treatment and rehabilitation for those already hooked on them.

However, nothing can be too much to fight the growing illicit drug business in the country. Last weekend, the NDLEA seized a huge consignment of cocaine and Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos. They were concealed in incense candles, in packs of chessboards, scrabbles, checkers, and poker set, dry hibiscus leaves and ladies’ native wears in what appears a new trick by drug barons. According to NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, a businessman was arrested at his Lekki, Lagos residence after the shipment of illicit drugs from Canada on a British Airways flight was intercepted at the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport during a joint examination with men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The subsequent search of his home led to the recovery of more exhibits, including some drug paraphernalia, such as weighing scale, and cannabis potency test kit, while four vaping machines were recovered from his business premises.

Despite the increasing risk, evidence abounds that many desperate Nigerians are still enmeshed in the illegal drug business. But it is also heartwarming that the relevant authorities are now awake to their responsibilities and taking bold steps to contain the drug scourge. On a regular basis, NDLEA officials now intercept tablets of Tramadol, Diazepam, Swinol, Rohyphnol and Exol-5 along with other illicit drugs in major operations across the country. In similar raids which have reinforced the fact that cannabis is the most widely cultivated, and abused substance in the country, the agency has destroyed hundreds of hectares of cannabis farms in the southern parts of the country.

The war against illicit drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria is particularly difficult because it has, over the years, been compromised on many fronts. But the NDLEA is gradually building public confidence in its operations and increasingly justifying government investment with an impressive record of arrests, convictions, and drug seizures. “We are doing our utmost to win this war against drug abuse and trafficking of illicit substances,” said the NDLEA Chairman and CEO, Mohammed Buba Marwa while rewarding some staff recently for outstanding performance. “The onus is now on us to ensure that our performance will not become a flash in the pan.”

Issues related to drug abuse have increased the public health and security challenges in the country. Statistics are hard to come by but there is a correlation between the abuse of drugs and organised crime. Indeed, many of the audacious crimes including vicious robberies and murders, raiding of banks, prisons, and kidnappings, and of course the Boko Haram insurgency are aided by drugs. The social problem of having our young people hooked on drug is a major issue that should attract the attention of not only the government but all stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

It is heartwarming that officers and men of the anti-narcotic agency are making it increasingly difficult for drug barons, traffickers, and cartels to operate in the country. We hope the agency can sustain the momentum.