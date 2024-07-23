Suleja Jailbreak: 31 Escaped Inmates Still at Large, NCoS Spokesman

31 inmates who escaped during the Suleja jailbreak are still missing and at large, according to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) which has also called on the general public to cooperate with the service to recapture the fleeing inmates, as they posed great danger to public safety and national security.

The NCoS Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC) Abubakar Umar, said this in a statement last Thursday in Abuja.

A downpour on April 24, 2024, wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, resulting in extensive damage to the facility, and facilitating the escape of 119 inmates. The downpour caused severe damage to the Custodial Centre’s infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, allowing inmates to flee.

Umar said that the general public was further informed, that the NCoS had since deployed overt and covert strategies toward recapturing all escapees. He gave assurance that security in custodial facilities nationwide would be beefed up, to prevent security breaches. According to him, the Service wishes to publish information on some escapees from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja, and FCT Command.

“If any of the escapees is sighted, the public can report to the nearest security agent or agency, or may call the following numbers: 07087086005, 09060004598, or 08075050006”, the statement further added.