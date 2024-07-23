Scoring a Goal for Child Education through Access Bank Charity Polo Tournament

Nume Ekeghe writes on how Access Bank isusing sports to drive philanthropy in child education

Sports have a remarkable ability to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and nations. Beyond the excitement of competition and the thrill of victory, sports hold significant potential for driving positive social change. One of the most impactful ways sports can effect such change is through philanthropy. Their universal appeal creates a powerful platform to inspire generosity, mobilise resources, and enhance opportunities for children to access quality education. This article delves into how sports can become a compelling vehicle for philanthropy, with a focus on enhancing child education.

The intrinsic power of sports lies in its unparalleled capacity to engage and motivate people. Sporting events, from local marathons to grand international tournaments, create excellent fundraising opportunities. Incorporating charitable elements such as entry fees, sponsorships, and donations into these events can generate substantial funds dedicated to educational initiatives. The spectacle of sports attracts vast audiences, providing an expansive stage to spotlight philanthropic causes and encourage public support.

Corporate sponsors, alongside athletes, play a crucial role in this philanthropic effort. Companies engaged in sports, through sponsorships or ownership, can direct significant resources toward educational programs. By dedicating a portion of their profits or participating in cause-related marketing, these corporations can make substantial contributions to scholarships, school construction, and educational resources for underprivileged children. This synergy between corporate social responsibility and sports enhances the reach and impact of philanthropic activities. By organising community outreach programs such as free sports clinics and educational workshops, they can directly impact children’s lives and emphasise the importance of education. These initiatives not only provide immediate benefits but also foster a culture of learning and growth within the community.

Take, for example, the inspiring work of Right To Play, founded by former Olympic athlete Johann Olav Koss. This organisation harnesses the power of sports and play to educate and empower children facing adversity. Through play-based learning, they impart essential life skills and improve academic performance, transforming lives in some of the world’s most challenging environments. Similarly, the Pencils of Promise 5K race blends the popularity of running with a noble cause, raising funds to build schools and provide educational resources for children in developing countries. This event has engaged thousands of participants and garnered significant support for education, demonstrating the transformative potential of merging sports with philanthropy.

The Power of Polo: A Catalyst for Change

Locally, Access Bank, one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, has consistently led in integrating corporate social responsibility into its operations. Renowned for its commitment to community development and sports, the Bank’s annual Polo Tournament stands out as a premier event that celebrates the sport and drives significant social impact. The 2024 Access Bank Charity Polo Tournament exemplifies this commitment, continuing the Bank’s tradition of using the event as a platform for meaningful community contributions. This was evident at the recently concluded Access Bank UK Polo Day, an annual charity event held at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor on Saturday, 20 July 2024.

Building on its 2023 initiative, which saw the commissioning of 30 blocks of classrooms, Access Bank is now spearheading the construction of an additional 60 classrooms. This expansion aims to double the Access Bank Fifth Chukker School enrollment, which has already provided quality education and social welfare to approximately 14,000 children. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Roosevelt Ogbonna, FCA, CFA, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, emphasised how this new project aligns with Access Corporation’s broader mission to enhance educational opportunities for underprivileged children across Africa. In his words, “Nigeria faces a profound challenge. Over 10.5 million of our children are out of school, with a significant number residing in the northern region. This unpleasant reality compels us to act, transforming despair into hope, and ensuring that every child is afforded the opportunity to dream and achieve.”

Education: A Pillar of Community Development

Education is widely recognised as a fundamental driver of social and economic development. Access Bank’s recent initiative in Kaduna builds on their previous efforts to improve educational infrastructure across Nigeria. In earlier phases, the Bank’s contributions significantly reduced classroom overcrowding, providing essential resources to foster an environment where children can thrive academically and their parents/guardians empowered economically.

The new classrooms, expected to benefit 28,000 children, are more than just infrastructure; they represent a sanctuary of hope where young minds will be nurtured and futures forged. “Education is the cornerstone of opportunity,” Ogbonna also said. “It is the light that guides us out of poverty and ignorance, the inspiration that leads to innovation and progress. Each classroom we build, each child we empower, is a step towards a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria and by extension, a brighter future for our continent.”

Beyond Nigeria, the Polo Tournament’s impact extends to South Africa through annual donations to the Nelson Mandela Foundation Children’s Fund, further underscoring Access Bank’s commitment to supporting underprivileged children across the continent.

Community and Government Support

The 2024 Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield Polo Tournament not only showcased the excitement of polo but also highlighted the profound impact sports can have on community development. The event, attended by dignitaries, sports enthusiasts, and philanthropists, illustrated how sports can be a powerful catalyst for social good. Among the notable attendees was the Executive Governor of Kaduna, H.E. Uba Sani, who emphasised Kaduna’s commitment to addressing the challenge of out-of-school children. He assured that the state will continue collaborating with partners to achieve this vital objective, reinforcing the collective effort to improve educational access and opportunities.

The Broader Impact: From Local to Continental

Access Bank’s impact extends far beyond local communities, positioning itself as a pivotal player in addressing broader educational challenges across Africa. By investing in education, the Bank not only upholds its corporate social responsibility but also contributes to building a more equitable society, especially in a continent where educational disparities remain a significant barrier to development. The Bank’s partnership with UNICEF and Fifth Chukker amplifies this impact, combining resources and expertise to create lasting change. While a high-profile sporting event, the polo tournament also serves as a powerful platform for raising awareness and mobilising support for educational initiatives.

Indeed, the impact of using sports to drive philanthropy in child education is both tangible and transformative. Philanthropic initiatives also support teacher training, curriculum development, and the integration of technology in classrooms, leading to an enhanced quality of education. Sports-based educational programs often emphasise holistic development, teaching children academic and critical life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and resilience.

One of the key beneficiaries of this commitment is the Access Bank Fifth Chukker School. The school provides a comprehensive educational experience that includes STEM training with a focus on ICT skills such as coding and robotics, sports development, arts and crafts training like painting and sculpturing, and vocational skills. This diverse curriculum ensures that students receive a well-rounded education, equipping them with both academic and practical skills.

Initiatives supported by Access Bank not only fund educational infrastructure but also enhance teacher training, curriculum development, and the integration of technology in classrooms. By leveraging the universal appeal and mobilising power of sports, organisations, athletes, and corporations can drive profound and lasting change. The goal is to create a world where every child receives a quality education and has the tools and opportunities to reach their full potential. Through these efforts, Access Bank is advancing educational opportunities and laying the groundwork for a brighter, more equitable future for generations to come.

QUOTES

“Locally, Access Bank, one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, has consistently led in integrating corporate social responsibility into its operations. Renowned for its commitment to community development and sports, the Bank’s annual Polo Tournament stands out as a premier event that celebrates the sport and drives significant social impact. The 2024 Access Bank Charity Polo Tournament exemplifies this commitment, continuing the Bank’s tradition of using the event as a platform for meaningful community contributions. This was evident at the recently concluded Access Bank UK Polo Day, an annual charity event held at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor on Saturday, 20 July 2024.”

“Access Bank’s impact extends far beyond local communities, positioning itself as a pivotal player in addressing broader educational challenges across Africa. By investing in education, the Bank not only upholds its corporate social responsibility but also contributes to building a more equitable society, especially in a continent where educational disparities remain a significant barrier to development. The Bank’s partnership with UNICEF and Fifth Chukker amplifies this impact, combining resources and expertise to create lasting change.”