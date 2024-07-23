NBA Surulere Branch Gets New Executives

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Surulere Branch, which was recently established, conducted its inaugural election on Friday, July 12, 2024, at its Secretariat located at No. 14, Babatunde Street, off Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos State.

The election was overseen by the Caretaker Committee of the new Branch, which also served as the Electoral Committee under the leadership of Adeleke Agbola, SAN, and was hitch-free, seamless, and successful.

The election results saw the emergence of Anene Nwadukwe as the Branch Chairman, while Henry Obinna Ezeanyim secured the position of Vice-Chairman. Enomma Umoren Mbanugo was elected as Secretary, and Raqeeba Oloko became the Assistant Secretary. Other elected officials include Maureen Ogochukwu Umejiego as Treasurer, Salami Tajudeen Agbaje as Financial Secretary, Felicia Chikere Nosike as Welfare Secretary, Okuwobi Olusola Mayowa as Publicity Secretary, Florence Ekwutosi Chijioke Duru as Social Secretary, and Kingsley Etim Ebimor as Provost, all of whom were elected unopposed.

The Electoral Committee Chairman, Adeleke Agbola, SAN, has officially passed on the leadership role of the Branch to the new Executives of the Branch, who were sworn in by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Emeka Ozoani, and will serve a two-year tenure

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman, Mr Anene Nwadukwe, expressed his gratitude to the members for their unity and participation in the peaceful election. He also thanked the Caretaker Committee for conducting the election meticulously and acknowledged his fellow contestants, emphasising that they are all winners, and that the NBA Surulere Branch must continue to progress.

The event was attended by a retired Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olusegun Fabunmi, and Prof Joseph Abugu, SAN.