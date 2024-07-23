Mutfwang: Building Collapse Imminent in 12 Other Schools in Jos, Seeks Urgent Action

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has warning that twelve other schools in Jos were at risk of collapse, andtherefore charged that urgent action be taken to avert the imminent disaster.

The governor gave the charge as he inaugurated a Technical Committee to investigate the recent collapse of Saints Academy Jos two-storey building that killed no fewer than 24 students of the school and their teachers and left several others severely injured.

At the inauguration of the committee at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, the governor tasked the committee to thoroughly investigate the causes of the collapse and examine the roles of all individuals involved in the construction and maintenance of the building, explaining that the investigation was crucial to preventing similar tragedies in the future.

Mutfwang said, “It is imperative that we understand why this incident occurred, identify any lapses in duty, and implement measures to prevent a recurrence. Reports indicate that around 12 other schools in the city are at risk of collapse, which necessitates urgent action.”

The governor expressed his commitment to implementing stringent measures to ensure the safety and integrity of buildings across the state.

“We will continue to enforce necessary changes with compassion, avoiding unnecessary hardship for our people. However, we cannot compromise on the safety of innocent lives. The loss of 24 children is a grave reminder of the urgency of our mission,” he said.

Mutfwang also directed the Secretary to the State Government to broaden the committee’s mandate to include the burnt Jos Main Market, where reports suggested that the remaining structure was also at risk of collapse.

He urged the committee to investigate the demolition process, the handling of materials, and the steps needed to ensure public safety, even as he called on the public to provide any information that could help prevent future building collapses in the state.

The Committee Chairman, Prof. Slim Matawal, expressed gratitude to the Governor for entrusting them with the critical task. He assured that the committee would diligently work to prevent future building collapses in the state.

Other members of the committee were Oke Ezema, Olusegun Olukoya, Daniel Sani, Michael Yibial, Dr. Mrs. Rose E. Daffi, Barnabas Dafiel, Williams Habakkuk, ACP Dayyabu Ahmed, and Mr. Yakubu I. Mallo.