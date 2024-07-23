Mele Kyari Denies Owning Blending Plant in Malta

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari, Tuesday reacted to an allegation by Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, that some officials of the organisation own a blending plant in Malta.

In a post on his Twitter (formerly X) handle, Kyari said that he has no plant either in Malta or elsewhere.

However, he urged the President of the Dangote Group to report such persons to the relevant government agencies for prosecution.

“I am inundated by enquiries from family members, friends and associates on the public declaration by the President of Dangote Group that some NNPC workers have established a blending plant in Malta thereby impeding procurements from local production of petroleum products.

“To clarify the allegations regarding blending plant, I do not own or operate any business directly or by proxy anywhere in the world with the exception of a local mini Agric venture. Neither am I aware of any employee of the NNPC that owns or operates a blending plant in Malta or anywhere else in the world.

“A blending plant in Malta or any part of the world has no influence over NNPC’s business operations and strategic actions,” he added.

The GCEO of the national oil company said that sanctions will be meted out to any NNPC employee who is found culpable.

“For further assurance, our compliance sanction grid shall apply to any NNPC employee who is established to be involved in doing so if availed and I strongly recommend that such individuals be declared public and be made known to relevant government security agencies for necessary actions in view of the grave implications for national energy security,” Kyari said.